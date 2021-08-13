The OA Creators Reunite for New Series

✖

Netflix has made a habit out of cancelling shows in their first couple of seasons, but very few axed programs saw as big of a fan uprising as The OA, the sci-fi series from Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij. The series was taken off the air after just two seasons, though there were plans for plenty more. The fan campaigns didn't earn the show more episodes, unfortunately, but the creative team behind the cult sci-fi series is getting back together for a brand new project.

On Friday, FX announced that it has ordered a limited series called Retreat, which comes from the creative duo of Marling and Batmanglij. The mystery series is a Clue-type story in which a sleuth named Darby Hart has to solve a murder while at a strange retreat hosted by a reclusive billionaire.

It doesn't sound like The Retreat will be connected to The OA in any way, so don't get your hopes up about some sort of secret sequel series. However, the same team behind The OA is bringing Retreat to life, as both Marling and Batmanglij are set to write and direct. Additionally, Marling will have a key role in the series, following her starring turn in The OA.

“Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij have delivered a suspenseful story that updates the classic mystery genre with a bold new character for our times,” said Gina Balian, president of original programming. “We are thrilled that Brit and Zal and the rest of the creative team will bring this series to life with their unique points of view and care.”

Here's the synopsis for Retreat:

"Retreat is a mystery series with a new kind of detective at the helm — a gen Z amateur sleuth named Darby Hart. Darby and 11 other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire to participate in a Retreat at a remote and dazzling location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must fight to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life."

What do you think about this new series from The OA creators? Let us know in the comments!