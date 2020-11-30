The Office Fans Can Actually Buy the Comic Book Introduced in Series

✖

The Office may be leaving Netflix in a matter of weeks, but fans of the show are still supporting it in a major way. Over the course of the next few weeks, fans of the sitcom can pre-order a physical copy of The Adventures of Jimmy Halpert, the comic book Pam Halpert (Jenna Fischer) created in the Season Seven episode "Classy Christmas."

Made by the fansite DunderMifflinPaper.com, the comic is a full-length issue featuring Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) as he wreaks havoc as a radioactive bear — you know, a real comic book problem. In the series, Pam decides to go the homemade route for the holidays, a choice that ends up as a home run gift for her husband Jim. Now, you can own the comic yourself as created by two dedicated fans of the show. The book is available for pre-order here.

When we spoke with The Office's Creed Bratton earlier this year, the star explained the primary reason behind the lack of a reboot or relaunch of some sort — the stars of the original series don't have the time.

"Obviously as an actor, I love playing with those people, and we were a family. We loved each other," Bratton tells us. "Of course, I would love to do it. I don't see it happening. I just went up a while back and shot this thing called Upload for Greg Daniels up in Vancouver, this sci-fi thing he's doing, and we were talking about it over dinner, and he said they keep approaching him. He's not into it, and if Greg's not into it, I don't think anyone else would want to be into it."

There's still a little glimpse of hope however as Bratton says John Krasinski — even despite his hectic schedule as an upcoming filmmaker and action movie star — is on board for a self-contained story in the vein of a classic The Office Christmas special.

"I think Krasinski had the best idea," Bratton adds. "He said we should just shoot a Christmas special if we're going to do it. We get everybody together and shoot the Christmas special for fun. We'd love to do that."

All nine seasons of The Office are still on Netflix through the end of the month.

