The Office Gets Its First Funko Pop Advent Calendar

Funko has expanded their collection of Pocket Pop advent calendars since the line debuted with Harry Potter back in 2018. This year, fans of The Office will be able to count down to Christmas Funko style.

The Office Funko Advent Calendar will include 24 Pocket Pop surprises for you to uncover each day of December leading up to Christmas. The complete collection is a secret, but it will undoubtedly deliver Pocket Pops featuring all of your favorite characters from the show. Michael, Pam, Dwight, Darryl, and Jan appear in the teaser, and we're betting that some of the previously released Christmas episode Pops will make an appearance in Pocket form. Pre-orders for The Office Funko Pop Advent Calendar are available here at Entertainment Earth for $54.99 and here on Amazon for $59.99. UPDATE: A Santa Phyllis Funko Pop has also launched as a GameStop exclusive. Pre-orders are available here.

The debut of The Office Funko Advent Calendar is part of Funko's Festival of Fun holiday event. Odds are we will see several advent calendar releases for Festival of Fun, along with holiday-themed Funko Pop figures and games. You can keep track of it all right here via our Festival of Fun master list.

On a related note, Funko released a wave of The Office Pop figures earlier this month that includes their brand new Mini Moments line. They also released Pop figures of Pam with a teapot and note, Erin with the happy box and champagne, and Michael standing with crutches. Details on all of these releases can be found right here.

