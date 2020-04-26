The Office Fans Celebrate Stanley Hudson on National Pretzel Day

April 26th is National Pretzel Day, the one day a year where the businesses within the Scranton Business Park are wined and dined with hot, fresh pretzels. It's a day Dunder-Mifflin employee Stanley Hudson (Leslie David Baker) looks forward to every year and even though The Office hasn't aired a new episode in years, fans are taking to the streets of Twitter to celebrate.

In case you're one of the few who haven't seen The Office yet, Hudson is a picturesque curmudgeon. Showing up to collect a paycheck and nothing else, the character's attitude flips entirely during the third-season episode "Initiation." The business park where Dunder-Mifflin leases its offices brings in a mobile pretzel cart once a year and thankfully for the employees, they get a break to go down to the lobby and get their own pretzel with whatever darn toppings they please. It's the one workday a year that brings even the slightest bit of joy to Stanley Hudson.

The episode first aired on October 19, 2006 to critical acclaim and has since become a fan-favorite of those who binge the show. See what everyone is saying about Pretzel Day below: