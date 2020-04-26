The Office Fans Celebrate Stanley Hudson on National Pretzel Day
April 26th is National Pretzel Day, the one day a year where the businesses within the Scranton Business Park are wined and dined with hot, fresh pretzels. It's a day Dunder-Mifflin employee Stanley Hudson (Leslie David Baker) looks forward to every year and even though The Office hasn't aired a new episode in years, fans are taking to the streets of Twitter to celebrate.
In case you're one of the few who haven't seen The Office yet, Hudson is a picturesque curmudgeon. Showing up to collect a paycheck and nothing else, the character's attitude flips entirely during the third-season episode "Initiation." The business park where Dunder-Mifflin leases its offices brings in a mobile pretzel cart once a year and thankfully for the employees, they get a break to go down to the lobby and get their own pretzel with whatever darn toppings they please. It's the one workday a year that brings even the slightest bit of joy to Stanley Hudson.
The episode first aired on October 19, 2006 to critical acclaim and has since become a fan-favorite of those who binge the show. See what everyone is saying about Pretzel Day below:
The Man Himself
More Like National Stanley Day
It’s #NationalPretzelDay which means we dedicate this day towards Stanley. pic.twitter.com/3DKmOtMScp— Zain (@zainhussain_) April 26, 2020
The Art of the Deal
"I wake up every morning in a bed that's too small, drive my daughter to a school that's too expensive, and then I go to work to a job for which I get paid too little. But on pretzel day? Well, I like pretzel day."
- Stanley Hudson
#NationalPretzelDay 🥨 pic.twitter.com/URupde9XOr— Matt’s 🔥🎬 (@Matts_Hot_Takes) April 26, 2020
You Know It's Serious
This episode is special. When Stanley and Michael unite for a cause, you know its serious! You know its pretzel day! https://t.co/nXqch4zecD— AV (@avinthemix) April 26, 2020
We Stan an Icon
Omg it’s pretzel day. When Stanley told Phyllis to get to the back of the line, iconic— Crip (@cristovur) April 26, 2020
Pure Happiness
Happy #NationalPretzelDay everyone! I wish we all could be as happy as Stanley is today! #TheOffice #GrooverPR pic.twitter.com/RM9uS3gInn— Richard Jenkins Jr. (@RichardJrPR) April 26, 2020
The Works
everything. give me the works— prandparenthood (@Praneethth) April 26, 2020
ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the new Star Wars Disney+ series, a Walking Dead star wanting to play MCU Wolverine, and debate Marvel getting its own major convention! Listen & Subscribe!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.