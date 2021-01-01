The Office: Only Two Seasons Are Free on Peacock

✖

As you probably know by now, The Office is no longer streaming on Netflix. The deal with the popular streamer came to an end on December 31, 2020, so The Office has now exited Netflix for its new home on Peacock. While losing The Office has been difficult for Netflix subscribers, folks have found solace in the fact that Peacock is one of the most affordable streaming services out there, with a completely free option that allows you to watch the majority of its content at no cost. Unfortunately, if you want to watch The Office, you will have to pay for one of Peacock's premium subscriptions.

The first two seasons of The Office are free to stream on Peacock, so anyone can log on to watch them without paying a dime. However, everything from Season 3 to the end of the series falls under Peacock's premium umbrella. A premium subscription to Peacock costs $4.99, though that still comes with ads. You can pay $9.99 per month to enjoy all of Peacock's offerings without any commercials.

If you're a big fan of The Office, it's probably worth signing up for a Peacock subscription. Not only is the entire series available to stream (at a cheaper price than Netflix), but there is also some bonus content that you won't find anywhere else.

Peacock is rolling out "Superfan" episodes of The Office, which are essentially just episodes with additional scenes that weren't shown on TV. Currently, Peacock is offering extended cuts of the entire third season of The Office. All of the episodes are longer, each with scenes that were deleted from the cut that aired on NBC and has been streaming on Netflix for years. There will likely be more of these extended cuts added to Peacock in the future.

There are also curated Office playlists on Peacock that group together some of the most popular episodes of the series. One such playlist is dedicated to the love story of Jim and Pam, while another is all about pranks. There are even playlists dedicated to beloved side characters like Creed Bratton and Toby Flenderson.

