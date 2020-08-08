The Office Producers' New Workplace Comedy Lands at CBS All Access

✖

Not long into the pandemic, it was revealed that The Office producers Ben Silverman and Paul Lieberstein were working on a workplace comedy that dealt with people working remotely under the Big Breakfast banner of Propagate Content. The comedy has since found not only a title but also a home, as it will be titled Remote and is coming to CBS All Access and CBS TV Studios. The Office has become one of the most beloved comedies of all time, so we can only imagine what the team can do with the very real situation that many workers around the world find themselves in right now. As Silverman previously stated, this is the new normal, and the series will try and bring humor and comfort to this challenging time.

"So many of us are jumping on daily Zoom meetings — for work and beyond,” Silverman said. “We are in a new normal and are personally navigating ways to remain connected and productive at work and in our home lives. With the brilliant Paul Lieberstein at the helm, we think we have a series that not only brings humor and comfort during this troubling time but will also be an inventive and enduring workplace comedy for years to come."

Remote will revolve around a boss who tries to ensure that his staff stays connected and productive while working from home, so has them all virtually interact and work face to face throughout the day.

This was actually a pretty easy transition for Lieberstein, who said “Start with the office comedy, lose the office and you’re just left with comedy. The math works."

Lieberstein and Silverman both have an Emmy from The Office's 2006 win, and Propagate's Hulu Hilary documentary was just nominated for an Emmy, so the odds are that Remote could very well follow in those footsteps.

The Office was already popular during its initial NBC run, but it gained a whole new legion of fans when it was made available to stream on Netflix. Since then it's become a modern classic, and once it leaves Netflix it will head to NBC's new streaming service Peacock.

