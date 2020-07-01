The Office's Leslie David Baker Teases New Stanley Hudson Project

✖

As it turns out, you can't keep Stanley Hudson down for too long. In a series of videos on his Instagram shared throughout the earlier parts of the week, The Office alum Leslie David Baker has teased a return to his character from the beloved sitcom. As of this writing, Baker has shared two videos in character, directing people to visit a link in his Instagram bio. That link subsequently leads to a Kickstarter page for a project called Uncle Stan.

As of now, little iss revealed about the project as the Kickstarter page has yet to officially launch. As of now, it's listed in the 'Television' category and is run by Sardar Khan, a business partner of Baker's. Again, it's unclear what exactly Uncle Stan will be or what the Kickstarter is for, though it's reasonable to believe Stanley Hudson will be returning at least in some shape, way, or form.

Baker is one of the few cast members to appear in nearly every episode throughout the show's nine seasons. He has 188 credits in the role, the same amount as Office mainstays like Rainn Wilson, Brian Baumgartner, and Angela Kinsey.

It doesn't appear Baker's project is something officially sanctioned by NBC, so it's possible it could be something where he's raising money for a charity or somehow, maybe he got the rights to the character to do his own little thing. Either way, former The Office boss Greg Daniels previously told ComicBook.com it'd be hard getting the crew back together for a reboot.

"I haven't spoken to anybody at Peacock, no," Daniels told us in March. "I mean, I think that the talk really came up when they did Will and Grace. They rebooted that show. But I don't think that we would either be able to get all the cast together, because a lot of them are doing different things, or whether we'd really need to do that, because I feel like we had our finale."

He added, "We knew we were going to end the show for that last season, and then we wrote towards particular endings. I mean, I don't know. Sometimes, it seems like people want something, but I don't know if they really do want it, or just means that they really liked the original. It's hard to say."

All nine seasons of The Office are currently streaming on Netflix.

