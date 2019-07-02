The Office’s Steve Carrell Wants Blood Feud with It Always Sunny’s Rob McElhenney to End

It was a “shots fired” moment when It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney took to Instagram to poke a bit of fun at The Office by sharing a behind-the-scenes video of an exterior set once used for former NBC series which remains very popular years after its end. In said video, McElhenney cracks that “I guess your show got cancelled or whatever but we’re still doing ours. So we’re doing it here.” Naturally, this set of a “feud” when former Office stars, including Jenna Fisher and Angela Kinsey, fired back but now, Steve Carell is calling for an end to it all and is asking for peace.

View this post on Instagram The bar inside Dunder Mifflin is now called Paddy’s. A post shared by RobMcElhenney (@robmcelhenney) on Jun 27, 2019 at 8:32am PDT

In a response to McElhenney’s video, Carell took to Twitter to ask for the “blood feud” to end and even offered a crossover series suggestion. Check it out below.

Rob, this blood feud has to end.

“It’s Always Sunny in Scranton”. Thoughts?@RMcElhenney https://t.co/12Dh6GopKU — Steve Carell (@SteveCarell) June 28, 2019

It’s certainly an interesting suggestion, It’s Always Sunny in Scranton, but we’d be willing to give it a watch, especially if it brought peace to the feud. And it seems like McElhenney feels the same way — though he also was clearly thinking of the financial gains to be had. The actor responded by tagging FX, NBC, Netflix, and Hulu to jokingly set off a bidding war — starting at $500 million — for the show concept.

Feud ended, it seems, with bloodshed avoided but sadly for fans of The Office there’s something that they can’t avoid: the departure of the series from Netflix next year. It was recently announced that the series will be moved to NBC Universal’s upcoming streaming service, a move that sees it leave Netflix a year earlier than expected.

“The Office has become a staple of pop-culture and is a rare gem whose relevance continues to grow at a time when fans have more entertainment choices than ever before,” said Bonnie Hammer, chairman of NBC Universal direct-to-consumer and digital enterprises. “We can’t wait to welcome the gang from Dunder Mifflin to NBC Universal’s new streaming service.”

The news of show’s Netflix departure has prompted fans to set up a Change.org petition asking NBC to “allow The Office to stay on Netflix”. It’s a noble effort, but one unlikely to create change. Bringing The Office over to NBC Universal’s streaming service is just a good business move for NBC Universal, one that’s in line with other direct-to-consumer products.

After The Walt Disney Company announced they were building a platform of their own, the House of Mouse decided to end its relationship with Netflix as well and as other services pop up, those companies will likely also seek to move their content away from Netflix and onto their proprietary platforms.

And when it comes that streaming service, details on that are still limited. Reports from earlier this year suggest the new platform will be available for around $12, with an ad-supported version of the service reportedly available to pay-tv subscribers at no additional charge.

For now, all nine seasons of The Office are available on Netflix. The series is scheduled to remain on the streaming service through the end of 2020. As for It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s 14th season premieres September 25 on FXX.