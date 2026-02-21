Netflix Thriller Series With Over 1 Billion Hours Viewed Returns With Perfect RT Score & Takes #1 Spot

Netflix has a new season for one of its best thriller series, and the response is ever better than expected, starting off with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score and the top spot on the streaming service’s most-watched programs. The Night Agent premiered on Netflix in 2023 with Gabriel Basso starring as Peter Sutherland, an FBI agent who works at the White House as a Night Action telephone operator. However, after taking one call, he learns there is a mole in the highest levels of government and has to set out to save the nation by luring out the traitor. The third season of the hit thriller arrived on Netflix this month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Night Agent Season 3 was even bigger than the previous releases. The season opened up its first weekend by logging a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score when it was released, while also topping out as the most-watched series on Netflix according to FlixPatrol. As the week wears on, the show hasn’t even hinted at dropping off in viewing numbers, sitting a safe distance above shows like Bridgerton and The Art of Sarah.

The Night Agent Remains a Critical and Audience Hit

Image Courtesy of Netflix

The Night Agent has since dropped somewhat in ratings, with a current 82% Rotten Tomatoes score for critics and a 78% for the audience rating, but reviews still remain positive across the board as it continues to add to its viewing numbers. The perfect RT score was dragged down by two reviews, one from a critic who felt the show was always “derivitive” and the second by a reviewer who admitted they weren’t excited to watch the series after Luciane Buchanan left the series as Rose Larkin.

As for the audience score, most of the written reviews were positive, but those who disliked the season either felt it was a letdown after the first two seasons, they didn’t like the series before this season was released, or that the show struggled without Buchanan in the cast. These are all valid arguments, but the fact that the series is still logging a high RT score for the audience and critics, and sticking in the number one spot since it dropped on Netflix, speaks volumes for the quality of the series.

The second season of The Night Agent ended on a cliffhanger, with Peter’s handler, Catherine (Amanda Warren), ordering him to be a double agent against Jacob (Louis Herthum), a black market intelligence broker and former corporate lawyer who has ties to the isolationist presidential candidate who is guaranteed to win the upcoming election. When Jacob’s dirty dealings threaten the new President, Peter finds himself in the middle of the entire mess and has only one chance to save himself and the country. As the viewing numbers indicate, the stakes are as high as ever for people willing to watch to the end, and The Night Agent Season 3 remains a solid hit for Netflix.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!