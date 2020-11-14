Netflix Cancels The Order After 2 Seasons

✖

The Order is Netflix's latest casualty. The beloved horror series has been cancelled by the streamer after two seasons, according to show creator Dennis Heaton. Heaton took to his Twitter account Friday evening to unveil the news, thanking fans for the support over the past few years.

"For two seasons I was honored to work with an incredible cast and crew on The Order for

@netflix," Heaton tweeted. " It is one of the best experiences of my career. Unfortunately, we aren't returning, but I will always cherish the memories and the props I stole. Thank you all for watching."

This story is developing...