The Originals Star Charles Michael Davis Teases Epic Reunion on Legacies

This week’s episodes of Legacies serves as a reunion of The Originals cast members, and Charles Michael Davis is teasing some of the fun in store. Davis played Marcel Gerard on all five seasons of The Originals, and the episode titled “Everything That Can Be Lost May Also Be Found” marks his first appearance on the spinoff. Joining Davis as a Legacies first-timer is Nathaniel Buzolic, and returning guest stars Claire Holt and Riley Voelkel accompany them as they try to help their former co-star Danielle Rose Russell. Davis is looking back at his first day of shooting The Originals‘ 2013 backdoor pilot on The Vampire Diaries.

“It’s cemented in my head because it was such a moment for me and for my career,” Davis told TVLine. “That’s the line. My life completely changed after that. I remember meeting Joe [Morgan], I remember having dinner with him and Daniel [Gillies], I remember doing rehearsals with [director] Chris Grismer and [writer] Julie Plec, and I remember going to New Orleans. Some things I’ve intentionally forgotten, but I remember a lot of it. Being there for five seasons, that show was so much a part of my life.”

Davis then discussed shooting “Everything That Can Be Lost May Also Be Found” and the freedom that came with loosened COVID-19 restrictions. He commented how everyone is “sitting at the table, reminiscing and laughing about things,” which became his favorite scene to film. “Especially now with the restrictions of COVID and all that, to be sitting and chatting and seeing people’s faces was a good little bubble to be in for a few hours.”

The description for Thursday’s episode reads: “ALWAYS AND FOREVER – Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) continues to be swirled in confusion and fighting her humanity, which results in her seeing the people who mean the most to her: Rebekah (guest star Claire Holt), Marcel (guest star Charles Michael Davis), Kol (guest star Nathaniel Buzolic), and Freya (guest star Riley Voelkel). Kaleb (Chris Lee) wants to introduce Cleo (Omono Okojie) to his world, including those who had the most profound influence on his path. Meanwhile, Lizzy (Jenny Boyd) devises a plan to get in someone’s good graces.”

The Mikaelson family and Marcel are attempting to stop Hope from suppressing her humanity. Rebekah and Freya have already taken turns trying to get through to Hope, with no luck. Now they are presenting a united front, but it remains to be seen if they are successful in their mission. Just as The Originals stars reunite for guest appearances, one of Legacies’ cast members from the very beginning recently exited the series. Kaylee Bryant portrayed Josie Saltzman, daughter of The Salvatore Boarding School for the Young & Gifted headmaster Alaric Saltzman and the twin sister of Lizzie Saltzman, on Legacies. December’s episode titled “I Can’t Be the One to Stop You” marked her last as a series regular.

