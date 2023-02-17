The Penguin Series: Robert Pattinson Rumored to Appear

Production on HBO Max's The Penguin TV series is set to begin soon and a new rumor may reveal an appearance that...probably shouldn't surprise fans. Speaking on The Hot Mic With Jeff Sneider and John Rocha podcast, report Jeff Sneider corroborated previous rumors that Robert Pattinson would reprise his role from The Batman in the upcoming series. Though he wasn't sure if Pattinson would appear as Bruce Wayne or the Dark Knight detective, or both, it seems likely that he'll show up in at least one episode of the show, which will run for eight episodes.

Lauren LeFranc of Agents of SHIELD is set to showrun the Penguin series with filming set to begin very soon. Colin Farrell will reprise his role for the series, whose cast also includes Cristin Milioti, Michael Kelly (House of Cards, Jack Ryan), Shohreh Aghdashloo (The Expanse, House of Sand And Fog), Deirdre O'Connell (Outer Range), and Rhenzy Feliz (Marvel's Runaways). The show will als pick up very soon after the events of The Batman.

"[The Penguin] starts about a week after the film The Batman ends. So Gotham is still somewhat underwater," Farrell previously revealed to Extra. "I read the first script for the first episode, and it opens up with my feet splashing through the water in Falcone's office. Even just that alone, I read it, I was like, 'Oh, jeez.' It's lovely. It's so well-written."

As part of his grand reveal of the DCU's plans for feature films and movies last month, DC Studios Co-CEOS James Gunn and Peter Safran offered an update on Matt Reeves' plans for The Batman universe. Referring to the franchise as an epic crime saga, and confirming it was an "elseworlds" story to their main DC continuity, they teased it as being a big part of their plans.

"Matt is working on Batman 2, which he thinks of it as a Batman crime saga, which also includes the Penguin TV series," DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn said about The Batman sequel. "And it is its own thing, and he's hard at work on that. He came in and pitched us some amazing, really cool stuff the other day. Our plan is for that to continue." His fellow Co-CEO Peter Safran added, "Batman's not a stepchild. I mean, it's all under DC. We are fully invested in the success of the Batman, just like we are everything else."

The Batman — Part II is now scheduled to be released in theaters on October 3, 2025, meaning the time between the first movie and its sequel will be over three years apart. If Pattinson does indeed make an appearance in the TV show it will at least make the wait for the next movie in the film franchise a little easier to deal with.