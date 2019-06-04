The Ranch to End After Four Seasons on Netflix

It looks like Netflix‘s The Ranch has officially been put out to pasture. The streaming service has reportedly canceled the fan-favorite comedy show after three full seasons, as an Instagram post from series star Elisha Cuthbert revealed on Tuesday. The show has reportedly already filmed 20 new episodes, which will debut in two 10-episodes batches over the course of 2019 and 2020.

Series star Ashton Kutcher also addressed the cancellation on Twitter, saying that the cast and crew are “excited to bring” what the series still has in store.

@theranchnetflix is coming to an end, but not just yet. We’re excited to bring you the final 20 episodes — 10 streaming later this year (2019) on @netflix, and then 10 more in 2020. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/dX9vzjHm4T — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) June 4, 2019

The Ranch follows the son of a Colorado rancher, who returns home from his semi-pro football career to run his family business. The series initially debuted on the streaming service in 2016, and boasts a cast that also includes Sam Elliot, Debra Winger, and Dax Shepard. Danny Masterson initially starred in the series as Rooster, but was fired due to sexual harassment allegations. His character was subsequently killed off of the show in the second half of Season Three.

This news comes just several months after the show was renewed for a fourth season. It is unclear exactly when these last twenty episodes will debut, although both Cuthbert and Kutcher say that they will begin airing “later this year.”

