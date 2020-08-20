Disney+ Announces Premiere Date for The Right Stuff

The story of Mercury 7 and its heroic pilots is coming to Disney+ this fall. After being adapted into a feature film back in 1983, Tom Wolfe's The Right Stuff has been turned into a TV series by National Geographic and Disney. It was announced earlier this year that the series would be arriving on Disney+ in the fall, but now we have a concrete release date for the new project. The Right Stuff will make its debut on Disney+ on October 9th.

The first two episodes of The Right Stuff will arrive on that initial premiere day, while the rest are released on a weekly basis after that. The season as a whole will consist of eight total episodes.

Castle Rock's Mark Lafferty serves as showrunner and executive producer on The Right Stuff. Additional executive producers include Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson.

Patrick J. Adams stars in the series as Major John Glenn and Jake McDorman as Lieutenant Commander Alan Shepard. Also starring in The Right Stuff is Colin O'Donoghue as Lieutenant Gordon Cooper, Aaron Staton as Wally Schirra, James Lafferty as Scott Carpenter, Micah Stock as Deke Slayton, and Michael Trotter as Gus Grissom.

“As our audiences around the world turn to Disney+ to find inspiration and optimism, we believe the true-life heroism of the Mercury 7 will showcase the tenacity of the human spirit and inspire a new generation to reach for the stars,” said Ricky Strauss, president, Content & Marketing, Disney+. “The wonderful team of storytellers at National Geographic, Warner Horizon Scripted Television and Appian Way have crafted a compelling and entertaining tale and we are honored to give it a global home as the first scripted Disney+ original series from National Geographic.”

“The Right Stuff evokes the wonder and awe of the moment we first escaped the bounds of our only home and ventured into the unknown," added Lafferty. "But the show is as much about who we are today as it is about our historic achievements. At a time when the world is confronted with significant challenges, this story reminds us that what seems impossible today can become the triumph of tomorrow.”

