The Rock Celebrates His NAACP Image Awards Nomination

Last week, the nominees for the 50th NAACP Image Awards were announced. This year, the nominees, which are given for “accomplishments of people of color in the fields of TV, music, literature and film” include Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock.

The actor took to Instagram today to celebrate his nomination, which is for the TV series Ballers.

“Wow huge THANK YOU to the @naacp and the fans for this Outstanding Actor nod for our @HBO series BALLERS. NAACP was formed in the early 1900’s so this defining history runs deep, as does my boundless gratitude every time I’m recognized by you. Congrats to my fellow nominees and I look forward to starting Season 5 of Ballers later this summer. And if my brother @anthonyanderson wins again, I’m gonna riot!!! Love, the big, brown, bald, tattooed fella,” he wrote.

Anthony Anderson has won the award for his role in Black-ish four years in a row from 2015 to 2018. This year, Johnson and Anderson face off for the fourth year in a row and are going up against Cedric the Entertainer (The Neighborhood), Donald Glover (Atlanta), and Tracy Morgan (The Last O.G.).

Many of The Rock’s fans were quick to comment on his post, showing their support for his nomination.

That’s an excellent question! In addition to being nominated for awards and planning to start the fifth season of his television show, The Rock has tons of projects in the works. Currently, you can catch him playing himself in Fighting with My Family, the WWE biopic about wrestler Paige and her family, which Johnson also produced.

The actor also just wrapped filming Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and will soon begin production on the untitled Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel.

Johnson can be seen in Disney’s Jungle Cruise in 2020 alongside Emily Blunt. He’ll also be teaming up with another Fast and Furious alum, Gal Gadot, for Rawson Marshall Thurber’s Red Notice.

Johnson isn’t the only big name nominated for an NAACP Image Award. Marvel’s Black Panther has the most nominations this year, coming out with 16 nods. In fact, the film’s star Chadwick Boseman, and the film’s director, Ryan Coogler, are both up for the Entertainer of the Year Award. They’re going up against Beyoncé, LeBron James, and Regina King. You can vote for the winner here.

The NAACP Image Awards will air March 30th on TV One.