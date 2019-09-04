The Rock Leaves His Honeymoon Early To Fill In For Kevin Hart On The Kelly Clarkson Show

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took time out of his honeymoon with Lauren Hashian to pitch in and cover a scheduled TV appearance for Kevin Hart, his Jumanji and Central Intelligence co-star, who is recovering in the hospital after a surgery related to serious injuries sustained in car accident. The comedian is expected to make a full recovery, but it will be a long period of rehab. You can see a clip from The Kelly Clarkson Show, where Johnson stepped in for Hart, below (via Johnson’s Twitter). He joked that his new wife was fine because she “LOVES Kelly.”

Comedian and movie star Kevin Hart has reportedly suffered major injuries in a serious car accident early Sunday morning in the Malibu Hills. Local police have confirmed that a car belonging to Hart went off Mulholland Highway just before 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, but Hart was not behind the wheel. Hart and the vehicle’s driver both suffered “major back injuries.” A third person in the vehicle did not require hospital treatment and police say that the driver of the vehicle had not been drinking. The driver was later revealed to be a friend of Hart’s and that friend’s fiancee was the third person in the car.

When my son @KevinHart4real goes down with an injury, his big daddy steps in. I did leave my honeymoon early (Lauren approved cos she LOVES Kelly) and now me and Kelly are new best friends 😉🙌🏾. Tune in this Monday! We had the best time! #greathost #hotcrowd #amazingenergy 🤯 https://t.co/DAdkVRd9Dj — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 4, 2019

“He’s great,” Eniko Hart, Kevin’s wife, told reporters. “Yep. Going to be just fine. He’s good. Everybody’s good.”

Hart reportedly underwent surgery on Sunday evening, with a source telling TMZ that it went successfully. The actor is expected to stay in the hospital for several days to recover.

The accident comes a day after Hart posted a video of himself driving the car to his Instagram Story. Hart purchased the vintage muscle car as a 40th birthday present to himself back in July, something he commemorated by posting a photo of himself with it on Instagram.

Hart most recently appeared in The Secret Life of Pets 2 and in an uncredited role in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. He will be seen in Jumanji: The Next Level later this year.