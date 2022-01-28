Elizabeth Mitchell Joins Tim Allen in Disney+’s The Santa Clause

Elizabeth Mitchell is headed back to the North Pole in The Santa Clause. As reported by Deadline, Mitchell will reunite with co-star Tim Allen and reprise her role as Carol/Mrs. Claus in the limited sequel series ordered by Disney earlier this month. Mitchell joined the festivities in 2002’s Santa Clause 2, playing the frosty high school principal who warms up to Scott Calvin (Allen) when he has until Christmas Eve to get married or be “de-Santafied.” The ER and Lost actor also appeared as an expecting Mrs. Claus in the 2006 sequel The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause.

Other returning Santa Clause cast members remain under wraps. The trilogy co-starred Eric Lloyd as Scott’s first son, Charlie, Judge Reinhold as Neil, Wendy Crewson as Scott’s ex, Laura Miller, and Spencer Breslin as the elf Curtis. David Krumholtz played head elf Bernard in the 1994 original and its 2002 sequel but chose not to return for the third film.

In the as-yet-untitled sequel series set after The Santa Clause films trilogy, “Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever. He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole,” reads the official synopsis from Disney. “With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.”

Along with reprising his role as Scott Calvin/Santa Claus, Allen will executive produce alongside showrunner Jack Burditt (30 Rock, Modern Family, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), creator of Allen’s long-running sitcom Last Man Standing. Kevin Hench (Last Man Standing, Mr. Iglesias), Richard Baker (1994’s The Santa Clause), and Rick Messina (Santa Clause 2) also serve as executive producers.

Disney’s 20th Television is behind the Santa Clause revival expected to begin filming this spring in Los Angeles.

