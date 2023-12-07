The Santa Clauses: Casey Wilson Says Tim Allen Was "Such a B-tch" While FIlming

The second season of The Santa Clauses came to an end on Disney+ this week, and it saw the return of Tim Allen as Scott Calvin/Santa Claus, a role he first played back in 1994. While some actors have returned to work with Allen over the years, one is speaking out against the star. Casey Wilson (Happy Endings, Gone Girl) appeared in one episode of the show's first season as Adult Sara. More than a year after her episode debuted, Wilson is opening up about her experience working with Allen.

On her podcast Bitch Sesh (via Entertainment Weekly), Wilson shared some harsh words about Allen, who is also known for Toy Story, Home Improvement, and Last Man Standing. "Tim Allen was such a bitch," Wilson shared. "It was the worst, truly single worst experience I've ever had with a costar ever." Wilson went on to explain that she appeared in the pilot of The Santa Clauses because "a great friend of mine is the producer, and also my kids loved the movies, so I'm like, 'this is fun, this is one for the kids.'"

"It's just me and Tim Allen, and I'm supposed to throw things at him, I think he's a burglar," Wilson shared of her experience. "So he's coming down the chimney, obviously as Santa, and I am woken up thinking there's an intruder – it was basically like a home invasion scene, ultimately."

She continued, "And so I'm throwing things at him, I'm screaming, and he goes over to the producer who is standing four feet from me, he just walks over, and he goes – and I basically hear him – he goes, 'You gotta tell her to stop stepping on my lines.' The producer turns to me with horror on his face and has to walk one foot to me and he goes, 'Um, Tim would ask that you stop stepping on his lines.'"

"It was like everybody was walking on eggshells around him and people just looked frantic," Wilson recalled. "And when he was done, he was so f*cking rude. Never made eye contact, never said anything. It was so uncomfortable."

"So it's time for my close-up, it's the end, and Tim Allen goes, 'Leaving!,' takes his Santa cape, picks it up and drops it on the floor, and walks out," Wilson continued. "And they hustle in his stand-in; lovely man, who actually was much nicer to act against. People are scurrying to pick up his velvet Santa coat. He's a bitch. Republican bitch. Oh, disgusting."

Wilson added that a crew member walked past her and said, "You're seeing him on a good day."

Wilson is not the first person to accuse Allen of bad behavior. Previously, Pamela Anderson told Variety that he flashed her on the set of Home Improvement. Allen denied the claim.

Are you surprised by Wilson's experience making The Santa Clauses? Tell us in the comments.