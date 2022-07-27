The Santa Clauses on Disney+ to Bring Back Fan-Favorite Character

Santa Claus is coming back to town, and he's bringing along some friends. Tim Allen first played the role of Scott Calvin in The Santa Clause back in 1994 and went on to play Ole Saint Nick in The Santa Clause 2 and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause. Now, more than 15 years after the threequel, Allen is returning for a Disney+ limited series called The Santa Clauses. The show will also see the return of Elizabeth Mitchell as Mrs. Claus. Last month, Disney+ released a first look at the highly-anticipated series, and fans of the original film were devastated that David Krumholtz's Bernard the Elf wasn't featured. If you were among those who were disappointed in the lack of Bernard, Deadline just shared some exciting news: Krumholtz is officially returning to the fan-favorite role!

"Couldn't be more proud to add another chapter to my 'The Santa Clause' career this fall in 'THE SANTA CLAUSES' on @disneyplus. I think you're going to love it! I loved every minute of revisiting this character, including this moment, when the hair team pinned my wig on for the first time. Tune in!" Krumholtz shared on Instagram today. "YOU, THE FANS 100% MADE THIS HAPPEN! THANK YOU!! Woohoo! 🎄 🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄," he added in another post. You can check out his post below:

As fans may recall, Krumholtz did not appear in the third film of the franchise, but the actor previously confirmed he was originally set to be in the movie before dropping out.

"Bernard was [originally] in the third movie. They sent me the script, I had a pretty significant role. We did work out the schedule, which was going to be hellish on me, but I was going to make it work," the actor told Vulture of the third film. "And it was all set to go. But I would say that the character got devalued a little bit and I couldn't in good conscience do it. The third one, I've tried to watch. It's not the same. I think the first two are really special."

According to the show's synopsis, The Santa Clauses will catch up with Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday, and realizing that he can't be Santa forever. He's starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he's got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole. With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.

In addition to the returning franchise stars, The Santa Clauses will also feature Allen's real-life daughter, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, as Scott's daughter. Other cast members include Austin Kane, Rupali Redd, and Devin Bright as series regulars in addition to Kal Penn who will reportedly appear as a potential successor to Scott as Santa. Eric Lloyd, who played Charlie Calvin in the original Santa Clause trilogy, is not listed among the returning cast.

Stay tuned for more details about The Santa Clauses, which does not yet have a release date.