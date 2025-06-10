The Simpsons Creator Talks Show’s Predictions Coming True, Makes More In Shocking Panel

One major meme that has been following Springfield’s finest for years has been The Simpsons’ uncanny ability to make predictions that would appear to come true. From politics to sporting events, from company mergers to technological advancements, the long-running animated series is planning to continue making predictions for years to come thanks to its renewal up until season forty. At this year’s Annecy International Animation Film Festival, The Simpsons creator Matt Groening discussed his series ability to see into the future and took the opportunity to make some new predictions of his own as to what the future might hold.

Matt Groening took the chance to rib the fact that The Simpsons was making predictions somehow come true in the real world, “All the conspiracy theories are true.” While Groening didn’t make the following predictions in the series itself, the Springfield creator did share some hilarious thoughts as to what he believes might happen in the future, “Statue of Liberty will be returned to France when no one in America can remember what the word ‘liberty’ means. Electric cars will use a new energy source powered by a hatred of Elon Musk.” Since these predictions haven’t been animated, one has to wonder if they will actually take place.

Groening’s Advice For The Future

At the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, Groening mixed humor with real-world advice for animators looking to break into the industry, “Do not let your mom throw away your comic book collection when you leave High School. Whatever you’re working on, finish it. The world is full of half-finished pieces of animation, so finish it and get it out there.” Considering The Simpsons creator has also seen success with the likes of Futurama and Disenchantment, the animator certainly knows what he’s talking about when it comes to “making it” in the industry.

As mentioned earlier in this write-up, The Simpsons has been renewed all the way up until season 40, which will, most likely, air during the years of 2028 and 2029. Considering we’ve already seen some big characters recast in recent years, such as Milhouse, Jimbo Jones, and the Flanders boys, it wouldn’t come as too much of a surprise to see more voices change down the line. With the Fox animated series already one of the longest-running shows on the planet, fans are now left wondering whether it will continue past season forty or if the end is nigh for Springfield.

Luckily, Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie won’t be alone for the next few years when it comes to Fox’s animation block. Family Guy, American Dad, and Bob’s Burgers have also been renewed for several future seasons, proving that Fox still has the goods when it comes to adult animation.

