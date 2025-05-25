The Simpsons Showrunner Teases What’s Coming in Season 37

The Simpsons officially brought a new season of the animated series to an end, and the showrunner behind it all has dropped the first details about what’s coming in Season 37. The Simpsons recently celebrated its 35th anniversary with Season 36 making its debut last year. This newest season started with some big changes for the characters as it addressed its own potential series finale head on, and it came to an end with an even bigger tease of what could be happening in Bart and Lisa’s future. But that’s far from the end of the long running franchise as it’s already preparing for its next season.

The Simpsons has been officially renewed for not only Season 37, but three additional seasons to take it all the way through at least Season 40. Speaking to Cracked, The Simpsons showrunner Matt Selman dropped a big tease for what’s to come in the new season. Alongside teasing some of the characters who will be getting spotlights of their own in the coming season, there’s also a tease of more Disney+ exclusive episodes hitting in the near future too.

The Simpsons Teases Season 37 Episodes

“We’re having fun digging deeper into the side characters,” Selman began as he teased what’s coming in The Simpsons‘ next big season. “We’re doing a Chalmers episode where he becomes a manosphere kind of guru selling male beauty products. We have a really terrific Lisa and Marge show about the culture of thrifting that’s so popular with the kids. Another side character we get deep into is Professor Frink. We have a little bit of his emotional backstory — that’s exciting. There’s one about the Quimby family. We get deep into their backstory in a very creative way. Then we have another batch of three more Disney+ exclusives.”

These ideas tease the kind of character explorations that have made Season 36’s episodes such a hit with fans. Nearly each week there was some kind of big reveal going down, and it looks like the next season is going to have just as much to dig through. As for the new Disney+ exclusive episodes, Selman teased they’ll be going more experimental than seen in the original series, “We’re going to have one episode with two distinct stories in it, both distinct, kind of dystopian stories. There’s also another one in the Cesar Mazariegos Fargo-type streaming parody, but not Fargo, a different world.”

When Does The Simpsons Season 37 Premiere?

The Simpsons Season 37 has yet to confirm an official release date as of the time of this publication. Season 36 of the series ended with a cool time jump 35 years into the future as it explore Bart and Lisa’s potential futures, and it opened up the franchise to all sorts of stories in its actual future in the seasons to come. As for when the new episodes will premiere, they will likely return in full later this Fall.

Fox has announced their Animation Domination line up for the Fall 2025 season, and confirmed that its schedule will feature The Simpsons, Universal Basic Guys, Krapopolis and Bob’s Burgers (meaning Family Guy and Grimsburg will be ending their respective runs by then. With The Simpsons wrapping up Season 36 this Spring, it means that the series will likely come back with its next season later this Fall. But a concrete date has yet to be announced.

What are you hoping to see when The Simpsons returns with Season 37? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!

