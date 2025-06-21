The Simpsons Promises To Explore One Character’s Dark Backstory In Upcoming Season

The Simpsons is planning to air new episodes all the way up until its fortieth season and it’s entirely possible that the denizens of Springfield could live on past this upcoming milestone. With Homer, Marge, Maggie, Bart, and Lisa having decades of stories under their belt, it makes sense that some of their supporting characters would receive a brighter spotlight shone on them. In a recent interview with series showrunner Matt Selman, the creator behind the scenes explained that a politician in Springfield is about to get more of his background revealed.

In a recent interview with the podcast That Shelf, Selman discussed how season thirty-seven is planning to highlight more of Mayor Quimby’s past. Of course, the showrunner was more than happy to toss another joke out to hype up the upcoming storyline, “The Godfather tropes are so cliché. Having said that, we have a giant Godfather II episode coming up that is a back and forth, present and past (story) about the Quimby family saga. There’s a scene in The Godfather II (in which) young Vito Corleone, played by Robert De Niro, he kills someone and then disassembles the gun and then throws the parts away. So like, the perfect crime, right? We do a similar thing where someone chokes someone with a sandwich and then throws the sandwich components (away) carefully.”

More Changes For Springfield

On top of diving further into Quimby’s origin story, the future seasons of The Simpsons are planning to implement a change that some animation fans might not be fond of. Future seasons are planning, as it stands, to release seventeen episodes rather than the traditional twenty-two, as confirmed by the showrunners at the recent Annecy International Animation Film Festival. Selman himself was the creator to confirm this fact, discussing how the change was made thanks to the series releasing original projects on Disney+ on top of the installments on Fox.

“We used to do 22 a year. For the next four [seasons], we’re doing 17 a year. Fifteen that will premiere in America on Fox, and then two exclusives on Disney+. It’s still a full-time job.”

Season 37 Plans

Selman, in another interview, confirmed other juicy details regarding The Simpsons’ next season, “We’re having fun digging deeper into the side characters. We’re doing a Chalmers episode where he becomes a manosphere kind of guru selling male beauty products. We have a really terrific Lisa and Marge show about the culture of thrifting that’s so popular with the kids. Another side character we get deep into is Professor Frink. We have a little bit of his emotional backstory — that’s exciting. There’s one about the Quimby family. We get deep into their backstory in a very creative way.”

Want to stay in the know when it comes to the town of Springfield? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on The Simpsons and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime or hit us up in the comments.