The Simpsons Raises Questions With New Look at One Character After 36 Seasons

The Simpsons has been exploring its characters in all sorts of ways in the newest season of the animated series, but the newest episode of Season 36 has raised some big questions after it showcased more of the Squeaky Voiced Teen’s home life. The Simpsons has been making some big moves in the last few years with fun new explorations of its long running characters, and with them have come some new reveals that fans never knew before. But while these reveals have been poking fun at the overall serialized canon for the franchise, the latest episode has raised some interesting questions as a result.

The Simpsons Season 36 continued to tell more of its expanded character stories with the newest episode of the series, and shared the deepest look at the Squeaky Voiced Teen’s home life for the first real time in its 35 year history. With this new look at his home life and family, it’s raised some questions about the conflicting reveals that the series has made about him in the past. This includes whether his real name is actually “Andrew” as revealed in the episode itself.

Who Is The Squeaky Voiced Teen?

The Simpsons Season 36 Episode 17 is titled “Full Heart, Empty Pool” begins with the first real look at the Squeaky Voiced Teen’s home life. It’s revealed that he has a hamster, and he’s worried about asking someone named Amy to the prom. It’s also revealed that his name is Andrew as his parents call for him, and the two of them are also shown for the first real time in the series’ history. His father has a ridiculously deep voice that hilariously teases that Andrew will eventually grow into his own, and he’s given a subpoena to appear in Homer’s current court case.

This naturally raises some questions about who he actually is. Although his name her is given as “Andrew” and is repeated later when he’s revealed to be on a date with Amy at the end of the episode. But that also clashes with what has seemingly been revealed before. Previous episodes of the series not only named him as “Jeremy,” but also gone as far as giving his full name as “Jeremy Freedman.” But is this even the same squeaky voiced teen as the other ones seen in the past.

Who Is Jeremy Freedman?

Unlike the Wise Guy who was recently confirmed to actually many of the same person as of Season 36, Squeaky Voiced Teen has never quite had the same level of appearances over the years. While he’s often depicted as a teen worker at many of the places that The Simpsons have visited over the years (and has gotten into this jobs for different reasons), there have also been variations to his design over the years. It might not actually be the same person. There could be both an Andrew and a Jeremy.

As of now, his confirmed name is Andrew Teen regardless of the hints The Simpsons might have revealed in the past. It’s raised some fun questions about this character who has been on the sidelines all this time, but it’s only the first real time the series has shared any kind of focus on him. It’s a hint that we might see more of this in the future. With The Simpsons confirmed through to Season 40 thanks to a four season renewal, there’s still plenty of time to see this character in a whole new way in the coming episodes.