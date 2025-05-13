Family Guy Is Getting a Huge Schedule Change This Fall

Family Guy is getting another major schedule shake up this Fall as Fox has announced their Animation Domination line up for the Fall 2025 schedule. Family Guy has been on the receiving end of some big shifts in the last year as it was surprisingly removed from the Fall 2024 schedule, and broke a tradition with Sunday nights with Fox for the first time in nearly twenty years. This meant that fans didn’t get to see the newest season of the animated series until earlier this year, and now that seems to be the case for the rest of 2025 as well.

Fox has officially announced their line up of shows for the Fall 2025 schedule (as detailed by TV Insider), and confirmed that their Animation Domination line up on Sundays includes The Simpsons, Universal Basic Guys, Krapopolis and Bob’s Burgers. While it’s good news for fans of these shows hoping to see new episodes, it’s a bummer for Family Guy fans as it means it’s missing out on yet another Fall season on Fox. Which likely also means that it’s going to be sticking around in its current midseason schedule for the foreseeable future. But that’s yet to be confirmed.

20th Television Animation

What’s Going on With Family Guy on Fox?

Family Guy might have missed out on 2024 thanks to all of these schedule changes with Fox, but it’s now airing new episodes of Season 23 as part of the current on-air schedule. Fox’s Animation Domination block kicked off its midseason schedule earlier this Spring, and Family Guy made its big return to screens as a result. But it’s also not going anywhere any time soon as there are still several new episodes from this current season to air as Fox will be continuing its Animation Domination through the Summer 2025 broadcast season as well.

Fox’s Animation Domination will be moving to a brand new night beginning on Thursday, May 29th and includes Bob’s Burgers leading the charge at 8:00PM ET, Grimsburg at 8:30PM ET, Family Guy at 9:00PM ET, and The Great North capping it all off at 9:30PM ET. So while Family Guy won’t be airing during the Fall schedule, fans are still going to get to enjoy a ton of the episodes through the year as Season 23 explores its full run. It’s just going to be a wait for the next season of the series to hit.

20th Television Animation

Family Guy Still Has a Very Bright Future

Although Family Guy won’t be around for the Fall 2025 schedule with Fox for the second year in a row, the animated series still has a very bright future. It was one of the franchises that Fox has renewed as part of a historic deal with their Animation Domination offerings. It has been picked up for four more seasons alongside The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers and the returning American Dad!, and will be brought to Season 27 of the series when this renewal wraps up its run. But that’s likely going to be far from the end of the series either.

It’s yet to be revealed how long each of these new seasons will be, but they’ll likely be much shorter overall to fit within Fox’s schedule shufflings. If Family Guy maintains its current midseason slot in the future (which has yet to be confirmed as of the time of this publication), it might have fewer episodes than seasons past in order to keep making room for all of the other shows waiting to premiere their new seasons.

HT – TV Insider