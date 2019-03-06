‘The Sinner’ Gets Season 3 Renewal, Matt Bomer Cast as New Lead

USA Network has renewed The Sinner for a third season. The new season comes from executive producer Jessica Biel and Universal Cable Productions.

The series has signed Matt Bomer as the new lead. He’ll act opposite returning star Bill Pullman, who reprises his role as detective Harry Ambrose.

Bomer is returning to the network where he had his breakout role. He led USA’s White Collar for six seasons, earning him a People’s Choice Award for Favorite Cable Actor.

The Sinner‘s third season sees Ambrose looking into a tragic car accident on the outskirts of Dorchester in upstate New York. What begins as a routine investigation leads to Ambrose uncovering one of the most dangerous and disturbing crimes of his career.

Bomer plays Jamie, an upstanding citizen living in Dorchester. Jamie is an expectant father who turns to Ambrose for support after the car accident.

Bomer follows in the footsteps of Biel and Carrie Coon, who led The Sinner‘s first and second seasons, respectively.

Derek Simonds will return as executive producer and showrunner in season three. Biel and Michelle Purple executive produce through their banner, Iron Ocean, along with Charlie Gogolak. Willie Reale is also an executive producer.

Adam Bernstein (Fargo, Breaking Bad) will direct the first two episodes of the new season. He will also be an executive producer.

The Sinner‘s first season earned several awards nomination. Biel earned an Emmy nomination for Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie. The Sinner‘s second season earned a SAG Nomination for Male Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie for Pullman.

Bomer leads DC Universe’s Doom Patrol series as Negative Man. He’s also set for a season-long arc on NBC’s Will and Grace playing McCoy Whitman, a news anchor who becomes Will’s (Erin McCormack) new love interest.

Bomer scored an Emmy nomination and a Golden Globe win for his performance in the HBO movie The Normal Heart. He also starred in the Amazon series The Last Tycoon and in American Horror Story: Hotel on FX. His next movie is Papi Chulo.

The Sinner is a crime anthology series based on the novel of the same name by German writer Petra Hammesfahr. The show premiered in 2017. Intended as an eight-episode limited series, the show was so well-received that USA Network decided to continue with new seasons.

