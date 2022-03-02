The Sixth Gun TV Series Adaptation In Development

The Sixth Gun comic book series is getting television adaptation. According to Variety, Selwyn Seyfu Hinds is adapting the series as part of an overall deal with Universal Studio Group’s Universal Content Productions (UCP). Eric Gitter (Extraction, Atomic Blonde) and Katie Zucker of Mad Massive will executive produce the project with Hinds. Hinds is currently the showrunner for Hulu’s Washington Black with other television credits including Jordan Peele’s The Twilight Zone and HBO Max’s Strange Adventures.

Based on the Oni Press comic by Cullen Bunn and Brian Hurtt, the adaptation of The Sixth Gun is described as follows, “During the darkest days of the Civil War, vile men unearthed six pistols of otherworldly power. But the Sixth Gun, the most dangerous of the weapons, vanished…until the day Becky Montcrief unknowingly grabs that very weapon from her dead father in a desperate attempt at self-defense—an act that hurls her into a terrifying new reality. One where men, and dark entities beyond men, will hunt the holder of the Sixth Gun to the ends of the earth. A reality where the one being that might deliver her might also destroy her—Drake Sinclair, a gunfighter with his own shadowed past. Ultimately, after a time—and dimension—spanning journey, our heroes must confront the question: can you ever harness evil in the service of good and survive with your soul intact?”

“Selwyn is a phenomenal writer and human, which are the principal traits we want in our partners at UCP,” Beatrice Springborn, president of UCP said. “His stories are hopeful, timeless, stunning and surprising. We are beyond honored and thrilled to partner with him and Katie to bring them to life.”

“With our company Mad Massive, Katie Zucker and I want to tell extraordinary stories about ordinary people who yearn to touch the sun. Stories that make you dance and cry. Stories that reveal our shared humanity. Stories that give wings to dreams,” Hinds said. “Every dreamer needs folks who help their imaginations soar. And UCP has built a great home for dreamers with stories to tell. So I’m hugely grateful to Pearlena, Beatrice, and the entire team at UCP for bringing this Caribbean kid home and giving him fantastic partners to fly with.”

This is not the first time that The Sixth Gun has been looked at for development. In 2011, it was announced that the comic would be adapted as a miniseries to air on SYFY, but that project did not come to fruition. Then, in 2013, NBC ordered a pilot based on the series with Laura Ramsey, W. Earl Brown, Graham McTavish, and Aldis Hodge cast, but the network ultimately passed on the series.

