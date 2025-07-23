The Undertaker Returns to WWE (And Did He Just Tease a Match?)

Last week’s WWE NXT featured an unexpected cameo from The Deadman himself, The Undertaker, though that time around it was just Undertaker on the phone. That led to a confrontation online between Undertaker and the current TNA World Champion Trick Williams, and it was soon made clear that Undertaker would be returning to NXT to confront Williams over how he treated his team from LFG. Tonight, Undertaker made good on his promise and confronted Williams, but before he left Williams on the mat, Undertaker seemed to tease that he could be returning for a match if Williams keeps pushing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This all started last week when Undertaker’s LFG Team was backstage. Shiloh Hill, Dani Sekelsky, Bayley Humphrey, and Drake Morreaux were simply talking when Williams barged into their discussion and decided to be an arrogant fool and get in their faces. He would eventually depart in a huff, but that’s when Undertaker called his team and then issued a warning to Williams on social media.

Play video

That led to tonight’s NXT, and Williams was out to the ring first with his TNA World Championship in hand. The Undertaker’s trademark gong would sound and the lights would go out, but then the music cut to American Badass instead. Undertaker didn’t come out with the motorcycle this time around, but he didn’t need it to make an impression on the crowd or Williams once he hit the ring.

Undertaker proceeded to break down Williams and the kind of person he used to be compared to who he is now. Despite holding the TNA World Championship, Undertaker said that he isn’t nearly the person he was when he held the NXT Championship, though he certainly has the swagger of a Champion. Undertaker said he’s seen plenty make the same mistakes Williams is making, and that’s when he issued a final warning.

Undertaker said, “Let me give you one just one more piece of advice. You’re a little too light in the ass to step to an OG. Now, you wanna dance with the devil, I can flip that switch real quick, but listen Trick, when I do, I promise you, I will make you famous.”

That’s when Williams tried to attack Undertaker, but he caught him and proceeded to slam Williams to the mat with a choke slam. Those comments Undertaker made to Williams put the idea out there that if Williams keeps pushing Undertaker or his team, he could wake the devil inside, and that would possibly mean a return to the ring to take Williams down a few notches. Whether or not that actually happens remains to be seen, and while it is certainly a long shot given Undertaker’s current retirement and absence from in-ring action, you learn to never say never when it comes to WWE.

What did you think of the confrontation between Williams and The Undertaker, and do you ever think we’ll see Undertaker come out of retirement for one more match? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!