‘The View’ Co-Host Sara Haines Exits Talk Show

After almost two years with the daytime talk show, anchor and reporter, Sara Haines is exciting her co-hosting duties on ABC‘s The View.

But she’s not leaving the network just yet. In a report from Page Six, the audience favorite who joined the talk show in 2016, is joining Good Morning America anchor, Michael Strahan for the upcoming third hour of the morning news series.

Haines, who joined the network initially in 2013 as an ABC News correspondent, had previously appeared on the weekend editions of Good Morning America. Haines’ exit from the daytime talk show comes on the heels of news her co-host Paula Faris leaving the series as well for a job as the network’s weekend anchor for GMA.

Shortly after ABC’s The Chew was cancelled this past May, the network announced it would launch a third hour of its morning news show to rival NBC’s. However, since announcing the third hour, which is reportedly airing in the 1 p.m. ET slot, ABC had not yet announced the hosts.

The network issued a statement earlier this spring about the impact GMA has had in the ratings, boosting the network to a high spot among its competitors.

“Over the past six years ‘Good Morning America’ has solidified its place as America’s No. 1 morning show,” Ben Sherwood, co-chairman, Disney Media Networks, and president, Disney ABC Television, said at the time. “We believe there is great opportunity for viewers and advertisers in expanding to a third hour.”

ABC, nor Haines have commented on the move just yet.

Earlier this week, The View hosts reminisced over the departure of Faris who took to Twitter to share her gratitude and love for the fans and their support.

Full heart. So grateful. Thank you @TheView for this beautiful sendoff!! https://t.co/W45WuOMQ29 — Paula Faris (@paulafaris) July 20, 2018

“Full heart. So grateful. Thank you [The View] for this beautiful sendoff!” she wrote.

Prior to her exit, the journalist had been juggling duties between Good Morning America‘s weekend anchor, ABC correspondent, and The View co-host. But now, she’ll focus on one job, handling breaking news and reporting at ABC News and according to the network, start a podcast focusing on faith and what unites people in hard times.

Months before the decision, Faris had told PEOPLE she had a wake-up call about her health that made her rethink her career and to slow down.

“What kicked it off is that I had a really tough miscarriage,” she told the magazine. “I feel like it was in that moment that really repositioned my priority compass and our family’s priority compass. I realized that my kids need me in the stands and on the sidelines, my husband and I need that time to reconnect.”