The Walking Dead Stars Predict Which Characters Will Survive to the End

The Walking Dead stars Lauren Cohan and Emily Kinney predict which characters might survive through the end of the zombie drama series during a virtual reunion on The Walking Dead Holiday Special. In season 4, Beth Greene (Kinney) told Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) he's going to be the last man standing — and it's a prediction Kinney stands by years after her character was shot and killed in season 5. For Cohan, who is back as Maggie Rhee for the extended season 10 as well as the final season of The Walking Dead, she expects to see Michonne (Danai Gurira) make her return by the series end:

"I just think it's gonna be probably Norman, or Norman and Melissa [McBride, who plays Carol]," Kinney said. When Cohan feigned disbelief over Kinney failing to include her on-screen big sister, Kinney quickly corrected herself.

"Oh, Maggie! Maggie, of course. I don't know what I was thinking," she said, laughing. "If I, Emily Kinney, was writing the script for the end, I would definitely pick Maggie as the one who is like the ruler of all the new world. They beat the zombies, it's all over, Maggie is president."

Added Cohan, "And then the helicopter would bring in Michonne, and it lands."

In the final issue of the comic book from Robert Kirkman and Charlie Adlard — spoilers — Maggie is President Maggie Greene after a 25-year time jump. Other characters still alive by the final issue include Carl Grimes, his wife Sophia, Michonne, Eugene, and Maggie and Glenn's son Hershel.

In October, Cohan said her dream ending for The Walking Dead would see the returns of both Michonne and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) many years after he disappeared aboard a CRM helicopter.

"There's so many ways it could go and maybe I just don't really think it's over. I can't foresee the end," she told NME. "If we're just dreaming, I would love to see Rick come back. That's how I'd love it to end, I'd love to see him land in a helicopter and Michonne to be with him."

She continued, "It would be really, really fun if we got to do a 40-year time jump. You sort of peel back and start on a close-up of some very elderly hands and it takes a minute to figure out whose they are. Once you realize whose [hands] they are, where they are and where the world is now and what that means and who's with her… maybe it's her final days. Maybe she doesn't die by a zombie? That's an idea."

Cohan returns alongside McBride and Reedus in The Walking Dead extended season 10 episodes premiering Sunday, February 28 on AMC. Season 11 premieres later in 2021.