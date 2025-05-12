The Walking Dead: Dead City’s Hershel Twist Explained

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Walking Dead: Dead City episode 2, “Another Shitty Lesson.”] Some mothers get flowers or greeting cards for Mother’s Day, but Maggie (Lauren Cohan) received a series of explosive surprises when she made a trip back to the island of Manhattan in Sunday’s episode of The Walking Dead: Dead City. The episode, titled “Another Shitty Lesson,” picked up where last week’s left off, with Maggie and a Negan-gunning Ginny (Mahina Napoleon) en route from the Bricks to the mainland after being conscripted into the New Babylon Federation Army.

Maggie’s son Hershel (Logan Kim) protested staying behind, but relented when she asked about the city’s hold over him and the mysterious woman in his drawings. New Babylon’s soldiers then made their way to New York to take over the Croat’s (Željko Ivanek) methane operation as the Dama (Lisa Emery) strong-armed a captive Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) into uniting and leading the city’s gangs against the imminent invasion.

New Babylon Governor Byrd (Jasmin Walker), Colonel Armstrong (Gaius Charles), Major General Houseman (Anthony Molinari), and Major Narvaez (Dascha Polanco) didn’t heed Maggie’s warnings about crossing the bay by ferry, which proceeded to sail into methane bomb-infested waters as Negan and the Croat’s Burazi firebombed the boat transporting 50 New Babylon soldiers across the Hudson from Bayonne, New Jersey.

It turned out that the Croat was tipped off by a smoke signal from a stack of burning tires on the dock — and that a stowaway Hershel sent the signal. Maggie realized Hershel was the culprit when she watched her son apply a tourniquet to a soldier wounded in the ferry attack, recognizing the tourniquet was made from the distinctive blue cloth that was used to start the tire fire.

By episode’s end, Maggie, Hershel, Ginny, Armstrong, Narvaez, and about a dozen New Babylon soldiers were the only survivors of an ambush that blew Byrd and Houseman to smithereens alongside more than half their forces. Hershel then embraced Maggie in a tender hug, telling her, “I love you, mom.” As a somber Maggie cried, she told her son, “I love you, too.”

Why did Hershel alert the Croat about New Babylon’s plans? That can be explained by his connection to the woman in his drawings: the Dama, the power broker who had the Croat kidnap Hershel last season. The Dama did this so Maggie would bring the fugitive Negan from the mainland to Manhattan in order to lead the factions of rival gangs under Bruegel (Kim Coates) and Christos (Jake Weary). As for why the Dama has such a hold on Hershel, even after taking his toe? That remains to be revealed in episodes ahead.

