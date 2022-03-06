Study Shows Who’s Watching The Walking Dead the Most

A new report reveals who is watching The Walking Dead the most as the Final Season of the zombie drama airs on AMC. After premiering on the Breaking Bad and Mad Men network in 2010, The Walking Dead reigned as the biggest telecast for drama in basic cable history with its third season premiere in 2012. By 2014, The Walking Dead averaged 14 million viewers and set a series high when 17.3 million tuned in for “No Sanctuary.” The fifth season premiere shattered records as the most-watched episode in cable history, outperforming even Sunday Night Football as the #1 show on television among adults 18-49.

Though national ratings have fallen to an average of less than 2 million viewers in Season 11, The Walking Dead remains the highest-rated scripted series on AMC. A new report from on-demand and live television streaming service Philo reveals the cities and states tuning into TWD the most heavily:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Oklahoma

Idaho

Tennessee

Massachusetts

New Mexico

Kentucky

Arizona

Nebraska

Indiana

North Dakota

According to Philo, The Walking Dead is especially popular in these cities:

Oklahoma City, OK

Knoxville, TN

Corpus Christi, TX

Green Bay, WI

Evansville, IL

Tampa, FL

Ft. Meyers, FL

Burlington, VT

Lincoln, NE

Panama City, FL

In 2016, a New York Times study of the 50 television series with the most Facebook likes reported that The Walking Dead “is most popular in rural areas, particularly southern Texas and eastern Kentucky.”

All eleven seasons of the show filmed in Georgia, where The Walking Dead was set until Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his group of zombie apocalypse survivors relocated to Virginia in Season 5.

Episodes of The Walking Dead Season 11 are available to watch live and on-demand on Philo. New subscribers can sign up for a free 7-day trial and access 60+ top-rated television channels, including AMC.

New episodes of The Walking Dead: The Final Season air Sundays on AMC and are streaming early on AMC+. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter and @NewsOfTheDead for TWD Universe coverage all season long.