There’s No Turning Back in The Walking Dead Final Season Return Teaser

Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie’s (Lauren Cohan) mission to Meridian reaches the point of no return in a new look at the second part of The Walking Dead‘s Final Season. “Acheron: Part 1” put a team on the road to D.C. to take back the Reapers-seized Meridian and save Alexandria, the starving community’s fate decided by the critical food and supplies mission. Meanwhile, Eugene’s (Josh McDermitt) group mounted their own rescue mission, discovering the Commonwealth and assimilating into the advanced community that could be friend or foe when The Walking Dead returns with “No Other Way” on February 20.

“When we pick up, we are coming almost right off of the end of [October’s Part 1] finale. And so we have got the crazy contraption firing arrows, our people are at odds with the Reapers, and so they have got to resolve this situation on their mission to get food and save their people,” showrunner Angela Kang told Entertainment Weekly about the Part 2 premiere. “So we have got that, and then we also have our group back at Alexandria who are just dealing with being buffeted by the elements. They have got walker trouble ahead, and these storylines are just kind of simultaneously building to a climactic point, while the Commonwealth is still out there. And that becomes a more and more important part of the story going forward.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“For Blood” ended with Leah (Lynn Collins) killing Pope (Ritchie Coster) and taking command of the Reapers before firing the hwacha, sending hundreds of rocket-propelled arrows hurtling at Daryl, Maggie, Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari), Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). In Ohio, Eugene begins to grow suspicious of the Commonwealth, where Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Princess (Paola Lazaro) have settled into life under Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins).

“I think as with any time our people link up with the new community, there is going to be people who are true believers and go like ‘this is great,’” Kang said, “and then there are always our skeptical ones who are looking for what is going to go wrong here, and I think that that holds true. I think that the integration is very smooth for some and very bumpy for others.”

Read ComicBook‘s spoiler-free Season 11B review before the Final Season returns February 20 on AMC (or stream early February 13 on AMC+).

Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter and @NewsOfTheDead for The Walking Dead Universe coverage all season long.