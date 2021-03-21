The Walking Dead Recap: What to Know Before Watching “Splinter”

✖

Princess (Paola Lázaro) and her new friends are in a precarious pickle on The Walking Dead. After Eugene's (Josh McDermitt) far-range radio makes contact with Stephanie (voice of Margot Bingham), the representative of another civilization, he gets a date with destiny: "Charleston, West Virginia. Southern railyards about a mile south of the Kanawha River. One week." Promising to be there and not square while his friends back home fight the final battle of the Whisperer War, Eugene embarks on his journey with Hilltoppers King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), who meet a peculiar stranger while en route to their rendezvous: the purple-haired and fuzzy pink coat-clad Princess.

Joining Eugene's expedition (in "The Tower"), Princess and her new friends travel by bike and then by foot to meet Stephanie. They appear to miss their rendezvous when they reach the lifeless railyard, but Eugene is undeterred by the missed connection.

"There are people out here. Maybe not in this very train yard, or a 100-mile radius, but they are. Stephanie is. We keep trekking until we find them," he tells his group of travelers. "The very reason we boldly voyaged was to make what we built stronger by assimilating with like-minded folks. So we keep looking for them, and assimilate we shall."

As if on cue, a small army of soldiers wearing white armor apprehend Eugene's group in a cliffhanger to end October's Season 10 finale ("A Certain Doom").

Above is a video recap of these events that airs before Sunday's "Splinter," part four of the six new bonus episodes extending the tenth season during the COVID-19 pandemic. These armored soldiers will have a larger role to play in Season 11 of The Walking Dead, along with previously announced cast additions Stephanie (Bingham) and military officer Mercer (Michael James Shaw).

"The one episode that's coming up ['Splinter'], that's just the tip of the iceberg. There's a whole big story to be played," showrunner Angela Kang said during The Walking Dead Extended Season 10 Preview Special. "There's more characters within that group to meet, but we will start to get into them a bit, get a sense of their vibe, what they're about, through our characters' perspective. But there's so much more cool story to come in Season 11."

New episodes of The Walking Dead extended Season 10 premiere Sundays at 9 pm ET/8c on AMC; the Final Season begins this summer.