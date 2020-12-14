The Walking Dead Releases Daryl and Carol Scene From New Season 10 Episodes

✖

Best friends Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) take different paths in a virtual table read clip from "Diverged," one of the six new episodes from the extended season 10 of The Walking Dead. In the penultimate episode of season 10C, "Daryl and Carol come to a fork in the road and head their separate ways. Each going into their own type of survival mode, the easiest of challenges become much harder. Will their individual journeys be the tipping point needed to mend their friendship or is the distance between them permanent?"

In the latest table read clip premiered during The Walking Dead Holiday Special, a special edition of Talking Dead now streaming on AMC+, King Ezekiel actor Khary Payton reads scene direction bringing Daryl and Carol to their fork in the road:

PAYTON: Exterior. Alexandria. Day. Daryl's covered in mud, motor oil, and walker gore.

CAROL: What the hell happened to you?

DARYL: I was gonna ask you the same thing.

PAYTON: Carol's covered in drywall, plaster dust. Her skin's streaked with sweat. They look like they've been through hell.

DARYL: Hey—

Carol: You don't have to apologize. I'm good. Really.

Daryl: I was just gonna wish you luck.

PAYTON: Without any further word, they each take different paths.

The pair's relationship grew strained this season when Carol, hellbent on avenging murdered son Henry (Matt Lintz), grew increasingly reckless in her vendetta against Alpha (Samantha Morton) of the Whisperers. Only recently back on speaking terms, Daryl and Carol hit a low point when she accidentally caused an explosion that left Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Magna (Nadia Hilker) trapped inside a cave teeming with walkers.

In October's "A Certain Doom" — where Connie reappears alive, albeit without Daryl or Carol's knowledge — Carol nearly sacrifices herself to end the threat of Alpha's walker horde. The aftermath sees Daryl and Carol brought together with a hug and the promise of New Mexico, with Carol telling Daryl, "Maybe someday. We still have things to do here."

Daryl and Carol reunite in the six new bonus episodes airing early next year and will return for the eleventh and final season of The Walking Dead, spanning 24 episodes between 2021 and 2022. The two survivors then hit the road together in an untitled Daryl/Carol spinoff co-created by Scott Gimple and showrunner Angela Kang.

The Walking Dead returns with new episodes on Sunday, February 28, on AMC. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD.