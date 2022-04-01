“That’s your story?” Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) doesn’t trust Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) are telling the truth in this exclusive sneak peek from the April 3 episode of The Walking Dead, titled “Trust.” In the scene, Hornsby wants answers about the deaths of Toby Carlson (Jason Butler Harner) and “every last one of our trained, armed, and armored soldiers” at Riverbend. Still hunting the stolen Commonwealth weapons he suspected were hijacked by their warlord leader (Michael Biehn), Hornsby is skeptical the tenants killed Carlson’s commando unit “but not you two, the one-armed guy and the priest.”

Commonwealth Army trooper Daryl (Norman Reedus) vouches for Aaron and Father Gabriel, telling Hornsby, “If that’s what they say happened, that’s what happened.” When Hornsby theorizes the pair is lying to protect the Riverbenders, Aaron asks, “Are you calling us liars?”

Gabriel speaks the truth to Hornsby, saying they “barely survived” after Carlson lost control of the situation and sparked a firefight with Riverbend. “We’re not gonna take the fall for this.”

The confrontation comes after Hornsby and Carlson conned Aaron and Father Gabriel into coming along on a purported outreach mission to Riverbend, only to reveal the mission’s true purpose: retrieve a stolen shipment of military weapons and kill the falsely-accused hostiles.

“I think he’s obviously furious. I mean, no one thought that the Commonwealth would stoop this low,” Marquand told ComicBook in an exclusive Q&A. “I think that everyone had their doubts about them, but they certainly didn’t think that they had something like this in mind. … [Aaron] realizes, ‘Oh my God, we really thought that these guys were on the level and now we’re realizing they’re just another Governor. They’re just another Savior group.’”

“Trust” is now streaming exclusively on AMC+ and will air Sunday, April 3 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on AMC. Don’t miss the trailer for “Acts of God,” the mid-season finale of The Walking Dead: The Final Season Part 2.

