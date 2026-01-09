The Walking Dead Star’s New Thriller Series Just Landed on Paramount+

It’s hard to believe that more than three years have passed since AMC’s breakout hit The Walking Dead wrapped its 11-season run. Once a massive TV phenomenon that dominated pop culture, the series was responsible for making household names out of its stars. While some of those actors have remained with The Walking Dead universe with shows like Dead City and Daryl Dixon, others have branched out to other projects, and one The Walking Dead star’s anticipated thriller series just landed on Paramount+.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After bowing out as Rick Grimes with his final appearance in the role on the miniseries The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Andrew Lincoln returns to a leading TV role in Coldwater. The series premiered on Paramount+ in the U.S. on January 9th following its initial run in the U.K. back in September. The psychological thriller stars Lincoln as an unhappy middle-aged man who moves his family to a rural Scottish town and befriends his charismatic oddball neighbor Tommy – until a series of unsettling events forces him to question who Tommy really is. The six-part series is unfortunately only available to Paramount+ subscribers on the Premium plan, with new episodes dropping weekly on Fridays through the finale on February 13th.

Andrew Lincoln’s Coldwater Is a Gripping and Addictive Thriller That You Won’t Want To Miss

Play video

Lincoln’s first leading TV role in a decade outside of The Walking Dead has earned a positive Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes with a 67% critic rating, and it’s one that you won’t want to miss. The show can feel a bit too formulaic and rushed, but it’s still an addictive binge-watch that delivers dark humor, intense suspense, and a fresh take on toxic masculinity.

Critic Tilly Pearce gave Coldwater a 4 out of 5, writing for Radio Times, “Coldwater is the kind of thriller that keeps you in a chokehold from the opening moments of the first episode, and refuses to let go until the end. By the end, you’ll be left struggling to breathe.” The Times’ Carol Midgely described the series as “the maddest, most original thing I’ve seen in ages,” adding that “it’s a psychological thriller that is so splendidly off its rocker, so properly loop-di-loop, that I couldn’t leave it alone.” Critics sang high praise for Lincoln’s performance as John, a character described by The Guardian as “the anti-Grimes.” His character’s dynamic with Ewen Bremner’s Tommy is compelling, the two characters essentially polar opposites, and the series as a whole is an addictive and compelling, if sometimes bizarre, viewing experience.

Will There Be a Coldwater Season 2?

Coldwater’s fate beyond Season 1 is still in limbo, as ITV hasn’t handed out a renewal or cancellation verdict just yet. Series creator and writer David Ireland has expressed interest in continuing the story and previously stated, “I thought it would be good, if possible, to keep this going because I do find the characters really fascinating and it would be great to keep them going for a few more seasons.”

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!