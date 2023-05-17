Xbox Series X Now Easier to Buy on Amazon

The Xbox Series X has been out for quite some time now, but that doesn't mean it's easy to find. At least, if you're trying to get it without a bundle of games and accessories that you might not need. However, that seems to be changing as Amazon has updated its listing for the unbundled Xbox Series X which should make it much easier to grab. Previously, you'd need to get an invite that gave you the opportunity to make the purchase, but it now seems like Amazon has removed the need for an invite, opening the floodgates for everyone.

This update was first spotted by Twitter user John Welfare, who is also an admin over at ResetEra. They went on to note that the Series X shot up to #65 on Amazon's best-seller chart only an hour after it removed the restriction. That speaks to both the console's popularity and the number of people waiting to get an unbundled version.

Xbox Series X $499 is now available at Amazon without invitehttps://t.co/O9tIYo1PB7 pic.twitter.com/6A9wvfsUjU — John Welfare (@Welfare_JBP) May 15, 2023

It's a bit surprising to see the Series X jumping up so high in rankings after the past few weeks over at Microsoft. That's not to say that the console isn't a worthy purchase, but with games like Redfall leaving a bad taste in players' mouths, you might've expected everyone to be a bit lukewarm on the console. That said, it's hard to deny the value that is Xbox Game Pass, even if Microsoft's first-party offerings haven't been up to snuff lately.

Plus, there are still several exciting things on the horizon. Not only is Starfield coming to the service later this year, but we might also see Forza Motorsport finally launch after several years in the hopper. We also know games like Perfect Dark, Avowed, Fable, and The Outer Worlds 2, among many others, are coming sometime in the future. With Xbox set to hold its summer showcase on June 11, we'll likely learn even more about what's coming from Microsoft's first-party studios. We're expecting there to be plenty of things there to excite new Xbox Series X owners.