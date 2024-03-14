The White Lotus Stars Address Potential Return in All-Star Season

In terms of recent HBO hits, nothing has made an impact quite like The White Lotus. The live-action dramedy series has boasted an all-star cast and some surprising story points, largely telling standalone stories with fleeting bits of crossover in between. With confirmation that Natasha Rothwell will be reprising her The White Lotus role in the show's upcoming third season, fans remain curious to see if a larger crossover could be in the cards — and it sounds like two of the show's former stars are on board. In a recent interview with Den of Geek, former The White Lotus stars Sydney Sweeney and Simona Tabasco addressed the possibility of returning for an "all-star" season of the show.

"I mean I love my White Lotus family," Sweeney, who played Olivia Mossbacher in The White Lotus Season 1, said. "One of the producers on this film, Dave Bernad, also produced White Lotus, and I think it'd be a lot of fun."

"Yeah, we were thinking about starting a chat of the White Lotus season 1, season 2, and maybe season 3, so we can stay in touch as a Lotus family," echoed Tabasco, who played Lucia Greco in The White Lotus Season 2.

Who Is Cast in The White Lotus Season 3?

The cast of Season 3 of The White Lotus is confirmed to include Carrie Coon, Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Lisa, Scott Glenn, Tayme Thapthimthong, Julian Kostov, Christian Friedel, Morgana O'Reilly, Lek Patravadi, and Shalini Peiris. Rothwell will also be reprising her role as Belinda Lindsey from Season 1 of The White Lotus.

"I can't say anything. I literally can't," Rothwell revealed in an interview late last year. "I will say I've read all of the scripts and people are in for a treat. It's bigger than ever. Buckle up."

What Will The White Lotus Season 3 Be About?

Shortly after the Season 2 finale, series creator Mike White teased that the new batch of episodes would hypothetically tackle religion, as the previous seasons tackled money and sex.

"The first season kind of highlighted money," White explained at the time. "And then, the second season is sex. And I think the third season would be maybe a kind of satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. And it feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."

Where Will The White Lotus Season 3 Be Set?

At a recent keynote address at the Tokyo Film Festival, Japanese producer Georgina Pope revealed that a "high profile showrunner" (who was later confirmed to be White) scouted locations in Japan, but ultimately chose to film in Thailand due to increased tax incentives.

"It was a great scout. We saw some absolutely stunning locations all over Honshu. The showrunner loved it all, and I was feeling very confident that I had it all in the bag," Pope said. "The Thai government had just announced a renewal and improvement on their film incentive system. A 30 percent rebate. For their project, that meant $4.4 million alone," Pope said. "Everyone looked at me with sympathy. At the time in Japan, we had no incentive in place at all. I could not respond with a concrete answer. All I could hear was the sound of a $35 million project flying out the window."

Would you want to see an all-star season of The White Lotus? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!