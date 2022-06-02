The Wire Fans Celebrate 20 Year Premiere Anniversary

The Wire turns 20 today and fans are ready to celebrate online. HBO really made a show that has stood the test of time with the drama. Multiple books have been written and there are entire college classes being taught about the series now. It would have been hard to tell people that all this love for The Wire would be there after two decades, but here we are. On social media, the fans themselves have taken to reminding each other of iconic scenes from the run. As a show from the early 2000s, the meme potential from The Wire are plentiful. (You’re probably thinking of your favorite one right now.) So, come along as we pass down memory lane together right here. HBO sat down with Wendell Pierce to talk about the show’s impact and how it got started on the network.
“I knew it was something different, knew it was speaking in a different way, and that it was unique in telling a story,” he began. “David [Simon, series creator] had high expectations to write a show about moral ambiguity, the life and dysfunction of our society. To see all these years later, that there are classrooms around the country examining this in an academic setting, and to know that the men and women in power — all the way to our president — is impacted by the work that we did all these years ago is a pretty amazing thing.”
