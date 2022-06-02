The Wire Fans Celebrate 20 Year Premiere Anniversary

The Wire turns 20 today and fans are ready to celebrate online. HBO really made a show that has stood the test of time with the drama. Multiple books have been written and there are entire college classes being taught about the series now. It would have been hard to tell people that all this love for The Wire would be there after two decades, but here we are. On social media, the fans themselves have taken to reminding each other of iconic scenes from the run. As a show from the early 2000s, the meme potential from The Wire are plentiful. (You’re probably thinking of your favorite one right now.) So, come along as we pass down memory lane together right here. HBO sat down with Wendell Pierce to talk about the show’s impact and how it got started on the network.

“I knew it was something different, knew it was speaking in a different way, and that it was unique in telling a story,” he began. “David [Simon, series creator] had high expectations to write a show about moral ambiguity, the life and dysfunction of our society. To see all these years later, that there are classrooms around the country examining this in an academic setting, and to know that the men and women in power — all the way to our president — is impacted by the work that we did all these years ago is a pretty amazing thing.”

20 years ago today, “The Wire” premiered on HBO 👨‍⚖️pic.twitter.com/HN91oeh03F — Screen Off Script (@ScreenOffScript) June 2, 2022

Happy anniversary to the greatest television show in history. https://t.co/yxxO1eDDB2 — Scott Kitching (@ScottKitching) June 2, 2022

Happy 20th anniversary of The Wire. Here's a re-enactment of a scene I did 2 years ago. #TheWire https://t.co/YG3fb4RxVg — Ivana He (@ivanahehehaha) June 2, 2022

20th anniversary of The Wire. The greatest written and my favorite show of all time.



So many classic scenes. I love this scene when Brianna goes to visit her son in jail to remind him that family comes first. This ain’t acting this is real. #TheWirehttps://t.co/q0KCXgaxSx — TheFavoriteNephew (@JacuzziChase) June 2, 2022

Breaking News: June 2 -THE WIRE is 20 Years Old Today. I played Malik “POOT” Carr on all 5 seasons. Since The Wire ended in 2008 I’ve been blessed 2 do some incredible work in television film & music & here’s my THANK YOU 2 #TheWire jumpstarting my CAREER! https://t.co/qQHjeXxuBs pic.twitter.com/bWV8kU4xX5 — Tray Chaney (@traychaney) June 2, 2022

20 years of The Wire.



Episode 1 featuring David Simon, Ed Burns, Nina K. Noble, and George Pelecanos is out now. https://t.co/TJDTfQAHTR — Julian R. (@JRK316) June 2, 2022

A fun updated trailer