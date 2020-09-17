Tiger King's Carole Baskin Supports Dancing With The Stars Commercial to Find Missing Husband

Carole Baskin, one of the star subjects of Netflix's Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, made her debut on Dancing With the Stars this past Monday night, but much of the conversation surrounding her wasn't about the performance she gave on stage. Baskin's former husband, Don Lewis, went missing back in 1997 and has never been found. An entire episode of Tiger King was dedicated to the man, whom the imprisoned Joe Exotic swears was murdered by Baskin. During the Dancing With the Stars premiere, Lewis' family aired a commercial asking for help in the case, offering a $100,000 reward for information that helps the case.

Many online took this as a major shot towards Baskin, as her DWTS debut once again brought about the controversy of her former husband's disappearance. Baskin, however, doesn't seem to mind the commercial at all. In fact, when speaking with TMZ, Baskin said that it "would be wonderful" if the commercial helped find information about Lewis.

"That would be a side benefit," Baskin added, saying that her appearance on the dance competition could help bring an end to the case. It's not clear at this time if the commercial will continue to air throughout the rest of the season.

In addition to Dancing with the Stars, Baskin will be portrayed in an upcoming TV show by Emmy-winning Saturday Night Live standout Kate McKinnon. In a recent interview, Baskin said that McKinnon has yet to reach out about her work on the project.

"[Kate] has not reached out to me and I really hope that she does before she gets too far down the line with it. I’d love to know what her take is on it and what she’s thinking to do and see if there was any way we could advise her," Baskin said. "We reached out to her through the media — because I don’t have any way of contacting Kate McKinnon — but we had posted publicly that we really hope that her or anybody that does any kind of follow-up programming doesn’t end up doing what Cardi B did and hiring people that are exploiting and abusing cats. It’s like the worst thing you can do is abuse cats to show other people that you shouldn’t abuse cats."

What did you think of Carole Baskin's Dancing With the Stars debut? Let us know in the comments.