Tiger King Star Jeff Lowe and Wife Arrested for DUI Suspicion

Jeff Lowe is in hot water with the law again as the Tiger King star and his wife were arrested for a suspected DUI. The Oklahoman reports that the Oklahoma Police got a call at around 2 AM Saturday morning. A white Range Rover went over a curb at high speed. The police indicate that Lauren Lowe opened her door and called for help with what they describe as “slurred speech.” In the report, they also say that Lowe had “a strong odor commonly associated with the consumption of an alcoholic beverage.” Authorities hit the Netflix star with DUI and making an illegal lane change. Both parties have been released, but there will be some legal fallout from this episode. The couple has already been in some drama concerning the animals in the zoo that they got ownership of after the events of the miniseries.

well met Jeff Lowe last night.... Not a good first impression to say the least. pic.twitter.com/jcKEELoAfN — J.B. Nunley (@JBNunley1) June 5, 2021

“The Lowes’ failure to provide basic veterinary care, appropriate food, and safe living conditions for the animals does not meet standards required by both the Animal Welfare Act and the Endangered Species Act,” Brightbill wrote in a statement. “Exhibitors cannot evade the law simply by shutting out the USDA and moving their animals elsewhere. The Department of Justice will support the USDA in pursuing those who violate federal animal protection laws.”

“Animal exhibitors, whether they exhibit in person or online, must possess a license and provide adequate care for their animals as provided for by Animal Welfare Act regulations,” U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) General Counsel Stephen A. Vaden also commented. “This action reflects the priority that USDA places on the enforcement of the Animal Welfare Act.”

In reaction to that ruling, Lowe said, “This is why Lauren and I are moving overseas to take over an animal refuge there. 'Tiger King' made the USDA look so incompetent that they have a vendetta against everyone that was featured on the show."

