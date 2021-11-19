Tiger King Star Joe Exotic Transferred to Fed Medical Center





Tiger King star Joe Exotic has been transferred to a federal medical center. TMZ reports that the celebrity has been moved into the new location because of his “aggressive cancer” diagnosis. Earlier this month, news of that condition had become public knowledge as Exotic’s representation informed multiple news agencies. FMC Butner in North Carolina now plays host to the Netflix star. A previous biopsy revealed a growth on the Tiger King lead’s prostate. It seems as though his legal team is still hoping for some kind of clemency or release. But, that seems unlikely at the moment, even with his dire physical condition. For now, he will remain at Butner until there is another update. Tiger King 2 just launched on Netflix, and features more of Exotic’s wild story that captivated most of America during early 2020. However, the response hasn’t been as glowing as the social media buzz was during the pandemic’s beginning stages.

News of the Tiger King star’s troubling health reached CNN earlier this month. John M. Phillips is the attorney representing Exotic, and he gave a statement on his condition. The outlet also received a message from the viral star himself.

“It is with a sad face that I have to tell you the doctors called me in today to break the news that my prostate biopsy came back with an aggressive cancer. I am still waiting on the results from other test as well,” Exotic explained. “Right now, I don’t want anyone’s pity.”

His lawyer would add, “The PSA test is a blood test used primarily to screen for prostate cancer. It was high. He finally obtained biopsies. They revealed cancer. Medical care is different in a prison environment and fewer options are available.”

Exotic has previously spoken with Entertainment Tonight about his ongoing feud with Carole Baskin. In that conversation, he addressed taking her offer for a reduced sentence.

“It is time for Carole and Howard to put up or shut the hell up because I’m accepting their offer,” Exotic began. “And I’m gonna take it one step further than that, OK? It is time to get on the phone to President Biden or whoever they need to that they’ve got in their little financial pocket and say, ‘Hey, Joe is willing to support a big cat bill to help protect cats in America from being exploited. But we need to keep our end of the deal and get Joe a pardon because this wasn’t really about murder for hire or shooting five tigers — this was about exploiting Joe to support Carole’s agenda.’ So, there’s the offer on the table, all right?”

