Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story Trailer Released by Netflix

Netflix just dropped a trailer for the Tiger King spinoff, The Doc Antle Story. Viewers last saw him in the original run of the streaming sensation. He got a confessional-style interview at his own zoo in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Joe Exotic lobbed accusations at Antle including some that he killed tigers to free up space for more animals in the enclosures. Tiger breeding is one of those core elements of this franchise and one that horrified viewers the most. As the rollout continues, some former employees also alleged that Antle had inappropriate relations with some of the staff. The doctor denied all of those claims but still found himself in legal hot water. A grand jury indicted him on wildlife trafficking charges and animal cruelty charges as well. They also charged him for violating the Endangered Species Act. Much like Exotic, it seems as though the documentary hastened the doctor’s downfall.

“A lifelong showman, Doc Antle has built his various careers on theatrics, attracting a slew of admirers along the way,” Netflix says about the upcoming series. “But beneath the eccentric, animal-loving facade lies a predator far more dangerous than his beloved big cats and a man shadier than any of his ‘Tiger King’ counterparts. Over three episodes, ‘Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story’ unpacks the truth about Doc, as witnesses come forward to share their troubling stories of abuse and intimidation that set him at the top of the food chain.”

The facility put out its own statement about the Netflix series. “We are very disappointed that our facility was mentioned in the new Netflix series. We can only assume it is because Doc Antle has been such a high-profile wildlife personality for so many decades that his association would create more buzz. It is important to understand that this series is not a documentary; it’s sensationalized entertainment with paid participants. Tiger King is the bizarre story of Joe and Carole and their feud. These characters are not representative of experts in the wildlife sector or world-class facilities like ours here in Myrtle Beach.”

Netflix describes Tiger King Season 2:

“With Joe Exotic behind bars and Carole Baskin closing in on ownership of his disreputable zoo, the Emmy-nominated saga continues its twisted course with Tiger King 2 as newfound revelations emerge on the motivations, backstories, and secrets of America’s most notorious big cat owners. Old enemies and frenemies, including Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover, and James Garretson return for another season of murder, mayhem, and madness. Thought you knew the whole story? Just you wait.”

