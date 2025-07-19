7 Great Time Travel TV Shows Worth Watching

Time travel has long been one of the most irresistible concepts in science fiction — the idea that we could undo past mistakes, witness history firsthand, or peek into the future has fueled some of the most imaginative stories in pop culture. But while plenty of shows have used time travel as a flashy plot device, only a handful truly dig into its emotional, philosophical, and narrative potential. That’s what makes this genre so endlessly fascinating. When it’s done right, time travel becomes more than just a way to move characters through history. It becomes a lens to explore identity, memory, morality, and fate itself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The best time travel shows don’t just ask, “What if we could go back?” – they wonder if we at all should. They look at how a single choice can ripple across generations, how changing one moment might break another, and how even when you outrun time, you can’t always escape the implications. Some are grounded in hard science, while others revel in fantasy and chaos, but the common thread is that they make the stakes deeply personal. Whether you’re into cerebral puzzles, emotional arcs, action-packed missions, or stories so weird they defy classification, this list has something for every kind of time travel fan. From European mind-benders like Dark to the delightfully anarchic world of Dirk Gently, from underrated gems like Seven Days to iconic staples like Doctor Who, these seven shows prove just how expansive — and emotionally resonant — the concept of time travel can be.

1) Dark

Image courtesy of netflix

Netflix’s Dark is a philosophical deep dive into determinism, fate, and the ways we’re often trapped by the past. Set in the quiet town of Winden, the story begins with the disappearance of a young boy, but quickly unravels into a sprawling tale that spans generations, centuries, and alternate dimensions. The show intricately weaves four families into a cycle of secrets, betrayals, and cosmic loops. What sets Dark apart is its absolute commitment to narrative complexity. This isn’t a show to half-watch while scrolling your phone. It’s meticulously plotted and demands your full attention and rewards it tenfold. The writing is airtight, the atmosphere haunting, and the emotional stakes are as high as the sci-fi concepts are deep. It’s a masterclass in time travel storytelling that somehow makes the most mind-bending paradoxes feel devastatingly personal.

2) Seven Days

Image courtesy of upn

Seven Days flew under the radar in its original run from 1998 to 2001, but it deserves a second look for fans of high-stakes, procedural-style sci-fi. The series follows Frank Parker (Jonathan LaPaglia), a former Navy SEAL and CIA operative, chosen for an experimental black ops project that uses alien technology to send him exactly seven days back in time. The catch? He only has one week to avert events that risk national and global security, like assassinations, man-made disasters, terrorist attacks, before they become irreversible.

The show consistently blends military drama with science fiction and cleverly uses the seven-day limitation, which adds built-in tension to every episode. The unpredictable nature of the alien tech also creates specific issues, from time loops and black holes being created in the vessel’s hull to intercepting spirits of the dead. Parker isn’t a superhero — he’s a flawed, often sarcastic everyman, and his missions are rarely clean. Despite some dated elements, Seven Days holds up surprisingly well as a punchy, clever thriller with a premise that’s still ripe for a modern reboot. It’s classic ‘90s genre TV in the best way.

3) 12 Monkeys

Image courtesy of syfy

Starting out as a reimagining of Terry Gilliam’s 1995 film, which in turn adapted Chris Marker’s 1962 featurette “La Jetée”, 12 Monkeys quickly evolved into one of the smartest and most emotionally fulfilling time travel shows ever made. It follows James Cole, a scavenger from a ravaged future, who’s sent back in time to stop the release of a deadly virus that decimates most of humanity and keeps mutating in ways that would mean the eventual end of the species. But the story grows far beyond that premise, weaving together ancient conspiracies, looping timelines, alternate realities, and a story of love, loss, and loyalty that spans decades.

12 Monkeys fearlessly embraces the chaos of time travel, then somehow brings everything together with clarity and emotional weight. By the time it reaches its final season, every detail matters, every loop is accounted for, and the character arcs hit hard. It explores many heavy themes, from questions of existence, individual and corporate poverty, organised religion, disability in the face of annihilation, and more. It’s a series that starts out solid and ends as a sci-fi epic — emotionally rich, intellectually rewarding, and deeply satisfying.

4) Travelers

Image courtesy of netflix

Travelers imagines a bleak future where humanity’s only hope is sending consciousnesses back in time, right into the bodies of people moments before their deaths to avoid impacting the timeline. These “travelers” inherit lives they didn’t choose, from spouses to jobs and addictions. Each one is part of a mission to subtly alter events and nudge history toward a better outcome, guided by a mysterious AI known as The Director.

The show balances action and sci-fi with deeply human dilemmas. These operatives might be on world-saving missions, but they also have to navigate the emotional fallout of inhabiting real lives. How do you pretend to be someone’s husband or mother? What happens when your past self’s choices catch up to you? Travelers raises powerful questions about identity, sacrifice, and morality. Smartly written and emotionally grounded, it’s one of those rare sci-fi shows that sticks with you long after the mission ends.

5) Timeless

Image courtesy of nbc

If you like your time travel with a mix of historical drama, big adventure, and character-driven narrative, Timeless is your jam. The show kicks off when a criminal organization steals a time machine to alter American history, prompting the government to send a mismatched trio — a soldier (Matt Lanter), a programmer (Malcolm Barrett), and a historian (Abigail Spencer) — back in time to stop them.

While the premise sounds simple, the show evolves into a nuanced, high-stakes narrative about legacy, sacrifice, and how the past shapes identity. Each episode drops the team into iconic moments in history — from the Hindenburg disaster to the Watergate scandal — while also subtly exploring how different communities were impacted by those events. With dynamic chemistry between its leads and consistently sharp writing, Timeless stands out for how much heart it brings to every mission. It’s one of those rare sci-fi shows that makes you care as much about the people as the paradoxes.

6) Doctor Who

Image courtesy of bbc

Of course, no list about must-watch time-travel shows can be considered complete without Doctor Who. Few shows can claim the cultural impact of the British sci-fi staple that has reinvented itself time and again since its debut in 1963. The Doctor is a time-traveling alien with the ability to regenerate into a new form every time they are close to death. Armed with a blue police box called the TARDIS and a sonic screwdriver that can open nearly any door, the Doctor journeys across time and space, befriending incredible characters, having intergalactic (mis)adventures, and fighting ancient and futuristic creatures.

That basic formula has allowed for nearly unlimited creativity, so one episode might be set in ancient Rome, the next on a distant moon, the next in present-day Sheffield. But Doctor Who isn’t just about the wild adventures and timey wimey stuff. It’s about the power of compassion, the pain of change, and the beauty of fleeting moments. Its best stories often come when it uses time travel to examine human emotion. With each new Doctor comes a fresh tone and energy, making the series constantly evolve while still feeling like home to millions of fans.

7) Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency

Image courtesy of bbc america

Equal parts absurdist comedy, cosmic mystery, and surprisingly emotional journey, Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency is unlike anything else in the time travel genre. Or television, to be fair. Based loosely on the novels by Douglas Adams, which, in turn, are loosely based on the adventures of Doctor Who, the show follows Dirk (Samuel Barnett), a self-proclaimed “holistic detective” who believes the universe will lead him to where he needs to be to solve cases as long as he embraces the chaos.

Alongside reluctant sidekick Todd (Elijah Wood), Dirk stumbles through a tangled web of timelines, murder plots, cults, and talking animals. Despite its seemingly nonsensical surface, everything eventually ties together in unexpected, satisfying ways. The writing is sharp, the performances are endearing, and the show carries an emotional undercurrent that sneaks up on you. Dirk Gently is wild, weird, and wonderful in ways that drive home Dirk’s unwavering belief that “Everything is connected.”