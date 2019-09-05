Timeless Actors Cast in The Boys Season 2

The second season of The Boys is one of the most highly-anticipated superhero series among fans, and we’re still likely a year away from getting our first look at Butcher and Hughie’s continued war on Homelander and the Seven. But it looks like showrunner Eric Kripke is recruiting some familiar talent for the return of The Boys. As everyone involved with the show has teased that the new episodes will only get bigger and better, new cast members will likely add major wrenches into the plans on both sides of the Vought Industries equation.

A new report from Entertainment Weekly indicates that former Timeless actors Claudia Doumit and Goran Visnjic have joined the cast of the series in intriguing new roles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the report, Doumit will play Victoria Neuman, an up-and-coming congresswoman in the United States government. Whether she’s pro-superheroes in the military or not will likely play a major role in the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, Visnjic will play a church leader named Alistair Adana, though it’s not clear what faith he’s practicing. Given the prevalence of superheroes in the universe, it’s likely that whatever denomination he practices will likely be affected by the Seven and other superheroes in the world.

Producers Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen previously spoke with Colider about the upcoming season, promising that it will be bigger and bloodier than the first batch of episodes.

“They already have more resources for the second season, “Rogen explained. “They’re adding more characters, the scope of the show organically grows as the show continues. We just watched, actually, the first episode of the second season this week. It was a wonderful thing as producers. This is way better than I ever could’ve hoped it would be.”

Kripke himself issued a statement after Amazon Studios declared it to be one of their most watched shows upon its release, explaining that he’s already hard at work on the new episodes.

“I’m so beyond thrilled with the response to Season 1. And mainly, it’s made me get my ass in gear and work even harder on Season 2,” said executive producer Eric Kripke. “I don’t want Season 2 to go bigger, I want it to go deeper. A more intense, more insane, more wrenching, more character-driven season. It’s my one and only goal to make Season 2 even better than Season 1.”

Season 1 of The Boys is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, though it’s not clear yet when Season 2 will premiere on the platform.