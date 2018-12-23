‘Timeless’ Series Finale Is Most-Watched Episode Since Season 1 Finale

After being cancelled earlier this year, NBC‘s time-travel drama Timeless wrapped up its run with a special, two-hour finale on Thursday. But the finale didn’t just offer fans a satisfying end to the series; it delivered the biggest ratings since the show’s Season 1 finale.

The finale clocked in with 3.22 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating. The ratings remained consistent across both hours of the finale, with 3.5 million for the first hour and 3 million for the second, though according to TV Line, a power outage in Philadelphia — the number 4 television market in the country — prevented viewers from tuning in until halfway through the second hour which may have had some impact on the ratings.

Thursday night’s ratings may be a little bittersweet for Timeless fans. The series was cancelled at the end of its first season only to be revived when fan outcry convinced NBC and partner Sony Pictures Television that there was an audience for the series. It was then cancelled again after its second season but was given something of a mini-reprieve with Thursday’s finale event allowing the series to come to a conclusion for fans.

And while the finale did offer fans a solid conclusion to the series, during a recent set visit series star Matt Lanter told Entertainment Tonight that he still had hope that there might still be hope for the series.

“It doesn’t feel like an end, because fan passion is so high, and it’s never been higher,” Lanter said. “If it airs and people show up and watch it live, that’s the most important thing. If anyone wants to give Timeless any sort of chance after this movie, they have to watch it live. If people really show up, our chances increase dramatically. Obviously, all the actors have to be free but who knows? I’m sure we can figure that out.”

Timeless starred Matt Lanter, Abigail Spencer and Malcolm Barrett as a trio of time travelers trying to stop a criminal who stole another time travel vehicle from destroying America as we know it. In the season two finale, Barrett’s Rufus was killed. Just before the episode ended, future versions of Spencer and Lanter’s characters showed up to ask their present selves if they wanted to save their friend.

The rest of the cast included Goran Visnjic, Paterson Joseph, Sakina Jaffrey and Claudia Doumit. Shawn Ryan and Eric Kripke created the series.

Did you tune in for the Timeless finale? Let us know in the comments below.