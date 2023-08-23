Titans: Season 4 and Complete Series Release Date Announced for Blu-ray and DVD

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has announced that Max’s fan-favorite series Titans will release its fourth and final season on DVD and Blu-ray on October 17. A gritty take on DC Comics’s Teen Titans franchise, Titans follows a group of young superheroes from the DC Universe. As they come of age and try to find where they belong, the Titans must defend against supervillains, dark conspiracies, corrupt laboratories, and demonic possessions – across Metropolis and beyond. Also available on October 17 will be Titans: The Complete Series on Blu-ray and DVD, which includes all four seasons of the show in one set.

The fourth season is especially notable for bringing together a number of DC’s TV properties for the first time since Crisis on Infinite Earths, with a mind-blowing multiverse scene that featured cameos from The Flash (Grant Gustin), Stargirl (Brec Bassinger), Shazam (Zachary Levi), and beloved comics writer Grant Morrison (as Grant Morrison).

Season four stars Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson/Nightwing, Anna Diop as Kory Anders/Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth/Raven, Ryan Potter as Gar Logan/Beast Boy, Joshua Orpin as Connor Kent/Superboy, Jay Lycurgo as Tim Drake with Franka Potente as May Bennett/Mother Mayhem and Joseph Morgan as Sebastian Sanger/Brother Blood.

Titans is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Executive producers for the fourth season of Titans are Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Walker, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Richard Hatem

Titans: The Fourth and Final Season and Titans: The Complete Series will be available on Blu-ray and DVD to purchase online and in-store at major retailers on October 17, 2023.

Here’s the official synopsis, and a rundown of the bonus features:

Having saved Gotham, the Titans hit the road to head back to San Francisco. But after a stop in Metropolis, they find themselves in the crosshairs of a supernatural cult with powers unlike anything they’ve faced before.

Titans: The Fourth and Final Season Special Features Include: