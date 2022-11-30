Netflix Releases Too Hot To Handle Season 4 Trailer

Netflix is rolling out a fresh trailer for one of their most-beloved shows. Too Hot To Handle Season 4 is headed to the streamer just in time for the holidays. As you're sitting inside, get ready for all the drama as December 7th signals another wild ride with the Netflix dating show. Of the programming that premiered during the pandemic, Too Hot To Handle is one of the clear winners for the red brand. Sticking a group of singles into a villa and having them complete challenges is a surefire way to get some eyeballs on your program. Add the weird "fishbowl" quality of the show to the mix and you've got a social media phenomenon bubbling without a ton of effort. However, the show is popular now, so the current crop of contestants think they've signed up for Wild Love with Mario Lopez of Saved by the Bell fame. It's going to be quite a spectacle and that's apparent from this fresh trailer, check it out right here!

"We're excited to welcome back two of our biggest unscripted competition series, The Circle and Too Hot to Handle, which will premiere new seasons on Wednesdays beginning in April," the began. "When these shows debuted last year, their unique premises turned heads. In January, The Circle challenged players to quarantine in their individual apartments and only communicate with each other via social media. By the time April arrived and we released Too Hot to Handle, a dating competition where the prize money hinged on players keeping their hands off each other, the seemingly outrageous setup suddenly felt much more relatable."

This season we're pushing our wildest singles yet to limits they'd never imagined...



Too Hot To Handle S4 ❤️‍🔥 7 Dec, only on Netflix.

Netflix continued, "Although these shows may have felt a little too real at times, fans all over the world rallied around them with an energy and excitement we could not have imagined. We can't wait for our members to see what's in store in their second seasons. We've added new twists and surprises to keep the games fresh -- and all new players that we think fans will love rooting for."

"We're also experimenting with the release format so you have time to dissect and dish on every step of the competition as it unfolds. We'll debut several new episodes at a time on Wednesdays beginning with the first four episodes of The Circle on April 14. Once The Circle wraps in May, Too Hot to Handle takes over in June. So mark your calendars and let the games begin," they continued.

Here's what Netflix has to say about the massively-popular dating show: "Ten super hot and horny singletons enter a lavish villa in the Caribbean hoping to fall in love harder, faster and more intensely than ever in a high stakes dating show called Wild Love hosted by TV legend Mario Lopez. Little do they know that TOO HOT TO HANDLE is back and Lana is as watchful as ever. Will this wild cast be able to stick to the rules and abstain from sexual contact (or self-gratification) in order to form meaningful connections, and keep that prize money as high as their sex drives? Or will temptations prove too strong to resist?"

