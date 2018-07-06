Tom and Jerry Funko Pops Are Cute But Deadly

Classic Hanna-Barbera cartoon characters Tom and Jerry have finally been given the Funko Pop treatment! Sure, they look cute, but we all know that they’ve been trying to violently murder each other for the last 80 years.

Just look at Tom with a meat cleaver behind his back – he’s not fooling anyone. Jerry, on the other hand, relies on his wits and a cheesy snack. Now Target Jerry is a different situation altogether. You don’t even want to know what he’s planning to do with that stick of dynamite.

If you want to add the Tom and Jerry Funko Pop figures to your collection, here’s what you need to know: the standard Tom figure is available to pre-order here, and the standard Jerry figure is available to pre-order here. Both figures are slated to arrive in September. Tom and Jerry holding explosives will be available at Target in August as will Funko’s exclusive flocked 2-pack, which will feature fuzzy versions of Tom and Jerry together in a single box.

The Tom and Jerry Funko Pops are the latest in a recent string of retro releases from Funko. For example, the iconic cartoon character known as Betty Boop got her first Funko Pop last month. It’s about time!

At the moment, the standard, full color Betty Boop Pop Animation #421 figure with her Pudgy pal is available to pre-order here. However, collectors might also want to nab the black and white Entertainment Earth exclusive Betty Boop and Pudgy Pop right here while supplies last. That figure is extra collectible because you have a 1-in-6 chance of scoring the chase version which features black and white Betty with a splash of red for her dress and Pudgy’s smooched cheek.

Speaking of iconic women that took way to long to get a Pop figure, I Love Lucy is another classic that recently joined the Funko family. Any Funko Pop collector and / or kid that enjoyed a little classic TV on Nick at Nite back in the day can grab them via the pre-order links below with shipping slated for September.

• I Love Lucy Pop! Vinyl Figure

• I Love Lucy Ricky Pop! Vinyl Figure

• I Love Lucy Factory Lucy Pop! Vinyl Figure

As far as exclusives are concerned, look for black and white versions of Lucy and Factory Lucy at Target and Barnes & Noble respectively.

