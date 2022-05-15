Tom Swift Series Premiere Synopsis Released

✖

The eagerly anticipated Nancy Drew spinoff, Tom Swift, is heading to The CW on Tuesday, May 31st and now The CW has an official synopsis for the series premiere, "… And the Liftoff to Saturn". The network has previously released images for the episode as well as a trailer for the series.

Tom Swift follows the serialized adventures of its titular character, a brilliant inventor with unlimited resources and wealth who is thrust into a world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after the shocking disappearance of his father. Tom takes to the road on a quest to unravel the truth, leaving behind the comforts of his usual moneyed lifestyle while fighting to stay one step ahead of a group that's determined to stop him. You can check out the official premiere synopsis below.

"SERIES PREMIERE – As an exceptionally brilliant inventor with unlimited resources and unimaginable wealth, the devilishly charming TOM SWIFT (Tian Richards) is a man who many men would kill to be or be with – a man with the world in the palm of his hand. But that world gets shaken to its core after the shocking disappearance of his father, thrusting Tom into a breathtaking adventure full of mysterious conspiracies and unexplained phenomena. On his whirlwind quest to unravel the truth, Tom finds himself fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale cabal hellbent on stopping him. Anton Cropper directed the episode written by Melinda Hsu Taylor, Noga Landau and Cameron Johnson."

Tom Swift will star Tian Richards in the titular role along with Riverdale alum Ashleigh Murray as Tom's best friend Zenzi. In addition to Murray and Richards, Tom Swift will star Marquise Vilsón (The Kitchen, Blindspot) as Tom's bodyguard Isaac, and April Parker Jones (Supergirl, Bel-Air) as Tom's mom Lorraine. LeVar Burton (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Reading Rainbow) voices Barclay, Tom's AI. Swift was first introduced on The CW in the Season 2 Nancy Drew episode, "The Celestial Visitor". In terms of the books, the Tom Swift book series first began to be published in 1910 and encompasses more than 100 volumes. The books have been translated into many languages and have sold more than 30 million copies worldwide. There have been multiple attempts to adapt Tom Swift into live action, with the only successful adaptation being a 1983 television special, The Tom Swift and Linda Craig Mystery Hour.

The Tom Swift series is written, and executive produced by Nancy Drew showrunner Melina Hsu Taylor and co-creator Noga Landau, who co-created the series with Empire's Cameron Johnson. The project also hails from Nancy Drew producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

Tom Swift debuts on Tuesday, May 31st at 9/8c on The CW.